New Pittsburgh Courier’s Business Calendar (Sept. 26)

OCT. 2-NOV. 13—The Chatham University Women’s Business Center will host Concept to Launch, a six-week course training course for women in the early stages of starting a business, 6-8 p.m., on consecutive Tuesdays beginning Oct. 2, at Chatham University Eastside, Entrepreneurship Hub, 6585 Penn Ave, Pittsburgh, PA. 15206. Classes focus on Developing the business concept, Identifying target customers and markets, Marketing strategies, Foundational operations of your business, Basic financials, Legal business entities, Developing and delivering your “pitch,” and Explanation of business plan types. Cost: $95. Bridgeway Capital is offering need-based scholarships to cover half the cost. For more information, call 412-365-1448.

OCT. 3 & OCT. 10—The Duquesne University Small Business Center will present QuickBooks Basics, 9 a.m to 12 p.m., 108 Rockwell Hall, 600 Forbes Avenue, Pittsburgh 15282, on the first two Wednesdays in October. This two-day workshop is designed for QuickBooks PC Users who have just started using the software and would like to learn how to set-up a company file, manage expenses and reconcile bank statements. Cost: $90. Call 412-396-6233 for more information.

OCT. 19—The African American Chamber of Commerce of Western Pennsylvania welcomes Audrey Russo, president and CEO of the Pittsburgh Technology Council as its October PowerBreakfast speaker, 7:30 a.m. Rivers Club, One Oxford Centre, Pittsburgh 15222. Cost: $20 for members, $30 for non-members. Call 412-392-0610 for more information.

OCT. 16—The Chatham University Women’s Business Center urges entrepreneurs to Think Beyond The Bank during its free alternative funding workshop, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at East End Cooperative Ministries, 6140 Station Street, Pittsburgh, PA. 15206. The workshop will feature presentations from, and networking opportunities with: Chatham’s Women’s Business Center, Kiva Pittsburgh, Urban Redevelopment Authority, The Progress Fund, Bridgeway Capital, Honeycomb Credit, Idea Foundry, Allegheny County Economic Development, and the Hebrew Free Loan Association Pittsburgh. To register, contact Amy Flynn Schlicht at 412-365-1448, or womensbusinesscenter@chatham.edu.

OCT. 19—The Duquesne University Small Business Center will present Holding your team accountable…Building and maintaining accountability in your business, 9 a.m., 108 Rockwell Hall, 600 Forbes Avenue, Pittsburgh 15282. Learn how to address the challenges of establishing and maintaining accountability with team members in your business. You’ll be guided through he different steps of accountability along with the education, tools, and processes needed to change how you manage your team. Cost: $49. Call 412-396-6233 for more information.

NOV. 14— The Duquesne University Small Business Center presents Make the World your Market, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., 505 Rockwell Hall, 600 Forbes Avenue, Pittsburgh 15282. Topics covered include: Global market opportunities; International shipping and payment; International legal aspects; Lessons learned from a woman-owned exporting business, and Who will benefit? Manufacturing or technology companies, logistics and shipping personnel, export brokers and agents, export-import businesses.

