News
Home > News

From Kamala Harris To John Legend, Black People Are Snatching Wigs On Kavanaugh

Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh has been accused of sexual assault and opposed because of his record.

0 reads
Leave a comment

More African Americans were expected to join Kamala Harris, John Legend and others in opposing Brett Kavanaugh‘s Supreme Court confirmation this week. Much of the nation is talking about this Thursday’s Senate Judiciary Committee testimony of Christine Blasey Ford, the first woman to come forward with sexual assault allegations against the Supreme Court nominee.

RELATED: Anita Hill Speaks Out On Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against Brett Kavanaugh

Two more women have also accused Kavanaugh of sexual assault, adding on to his already-troubling record on racial equality, voting rights, reproductive health and other social issues. Several Black public figures have participated in a #StopKavanaugh movement that was showing no signs of slowing down ahead of the Senate’s confirmation vote on the Trump-backed nominee. Here are a few of the people who are saying no to Kavanaugh:

John Legend

Legend joined forces with the NAACP for a digital ad against Kavanaugh, the civil rights organization announced Friday. Other social justice organizations also helped to produce the ad, which is a strong call to action for senators to stop the nominee from joining the nation’s highest court.

“Brett Kavanaugh’s troubling views on the issues that matter most and his rushed confirmation process make him unfit for a lifetime appointment to the Supreme Court,” Legend said in the ad.

Niecy Nash

Nash told TMZ she believes the women who have accused Kavanaugh and wants him to be held to the same “legal standards” as Bill Cosby, who was sentenced to 3 to 10 years for convicted sexual assault Tuesday.

Senators Kamala Harris and Cory Booker

Both Harris and Booker have been strongly opposed to Kavanaugh. Harris grilled the nominee on his record during the first days of his confirmation hearing. Booker had released documents about Kavanaugh under threats of Senate expulsion.

Kerry Washington

“Women must be heard. Today I am wearing black in solidarity with Dr. Christine Blasey Ford,” Washington tweeted Monday.

Ava DuVernay

DuVernay declared her public support for Ford on Twitter.

Tracee Ellis Ross

The “Black-ish” star expressed her solidarity with Ford with the #BelieveSurvivors hashtag as well.

Tarana Burke

The MeToo movement founder shared her statements in support of Ford and announced a national walkout for sexual violence survivors on Monday.

SEE ALSO:

Bill Cosby Doesn’t Deserve Your Sadness

A Disturbing Timeline Of Dallas Police Officer Amber Guyger Killing Botham Jean In His Own Home

Bill Cosby arrives at the Montgomery County Court for sentencing in Rockville

Twitter Reacts To Bill Cosby Being Sentenced To State Prison

21 photos Launch gallery

Twitter Reacts To Bill Cosby Being Sentenced To State Prison

Continue reading Twitter Reacts To Bill Cosby Being Sentenced To State Prison

Twitter Reacts To Bill Cosby Being Sentenced To State Prison

This afternoon, the man formerly known as America's dad,  Bill Cosby, was sentenced to three to 10 years in prison for drugging and sexually assaulting a woman in 2004. Montgomery County Judge Steven T. O’Neill sentenced the 81-year-old and said, "It is time for justice. Mr. Cosby, this has all circled back to you. The time has come." See Also: Bill Cosby Sentenced To 3 To 10 Years In Prison For Sexual Assault Conviction There have been a variety of reactions on social media, some arguing he is being targeted because he is Black man, others saying the focus should be on the victims. However, Jemele Hill might have said it best when she wrote on Twitter, "Sure, I mourn the idea of Cosby — as in the TV show that made me want to attend a black college and heightened the importance of a black family. But my mom is a rape survivor and I survived a rape attempt as a preteen. I have negative fucks about what happens to Cosby." https://twitter.com/waff48/status/1044733932586045440 She continued, "There is great imbalance in our criminal justice system. We know this. But your position can’t be, because Cosby is black, he should get the right to rape without repercussions like a white dude. Trash position." Well said. See more reactions below:

From Kamala Harris To John Legend, Black People Are Snatching Wigs On Kavanaugh was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours


×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Get It On Your Doorstep
Most Popular
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close