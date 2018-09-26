Field Negro: Racists in powerful places.

I know that there are a lot of hidden racists in America in positions of power. (Some, like the president, I know that there are a lot of hidden racists in America in positions of power. (Some, like the president, not so hidden. ) But does being a racist also mean that you have dumb part of your brain that always has to manifest itself? “A New Jersey sheriff has resigned after he was caught on tape making racist remarks about African-Americans and the state’s attorney general. The Bergen County Sheriff’s Office said Friday in a statement to NorthJersey.com that Bergen County Sheriff Michael Saudino and four of his undersheriffs resigned, effective immediately.

The statement made no mention of the offensive remarks, stating only that Sheriff’s Office Chief Kevin Pell would lead the department until Gov. Phil Murphy (D) appointed an interim sheriff. In a recording first reported by WNYC News earlier this week, Saudino can be heard making derogatory remarks about Black people and disparaging Murphy for his policies and rhetoric. The recording, according to WNYC News, was from Jan. 16. “He talked about the whole thing, the marijuana, sanctuary state … better criminal justice reform,” Saudino says in the recording. “Christ almighty, in other words, let the blacks come in, do whatever the f— they want, smoke their marijuana, do this, do that, and don’t worry about it. You know, we’ll tie the hands of cops.” The remarks caught the attention of numerous local politicians, including Murphy, who demanded Saudino’s resignation on Thursday. “Without question, the comments made on that recording are appalling, and anyone using racist, homophobic, and hateful language is unfit for public office,” Murphy told WNYC in a statement. “If indeed that is Sheriff Saudino’s voice on the recording, he must resign.” New Jersey state Senate Majority Leader Loretta Weinberg (D) told NorthJersey.com that she plans to ask the state’s Democratic Party chairman if Saudino, who previously identified as a Republican but switched parties prior to his most recent run for office, could be expelled from the party. “I want it made very clear,” Weinberg said on NJTV. “This is completely opposite from what the Democratic Party stands for, what Gov. Murphy stands for and what the legislature stands for.”‘ ‘[Source] Folks, this is New Jersey, not Mississippi.

An East Texas school superintendent knows about the history and genetic makeup of Black NFL quarterbacks but doesn’t know how to use Facebook. Lynn Redden is superintendent of the Onalaska Independent School District in the Piney Woods, about 75 miles north of Houston. Lynn Redden is also a fucking idiot. Redden decided that he had something to say about Black Houston Texas quarterback Deshaun Watson performance on Sunday, so he waited a few days to really iron out a position that made the most sense and truly encapsulated his feelings about not only the game, but also Watson’s contributions to his team. On Tuesday, Redden wrote on Houston Chronicle’s Facebook page: “That may have been the most inept quarterback decision I’ve seen in the NFL. When you need precision decision making you can’t count on a Black quarterback.” I imagine Redden then leaned back in his folding chair, turned his “Make America Great Again” hat around, cracked his knuckles and a cold brew and thought, “nailed it.” Redden realized that he ’s racist had made a huge mistake and quickly deleted his post. For the record, the mistake wasn’t that he said it, because he wrote it so clearly he meant it. It was that he posted it to a publicpage, which he thought was private. Anything he says after this fact is bullshit but we will continue. Thankfully for the Black children who attend school in the Onalaska Independent School District, reader Matt Ericksen captured an image of the comment and alerted the newspaper….. Redden has apologized for everyone seeing the inner workings of his brain and his true feelings on Black quarterbacks being exposed. He even explained that some people may have been taking his comments out of context and noted that he wasn’t being racist but was merely talking about Black quarterbacks struggles over the years. “Over the history of the NFL, they have had limited success,” Redden told the Chronicle. See, soooo not racist at all. So now the school district wants to talk with Redden about his comments and his contract but the over/under on whether Redden loses his job is about the same as the percentage of Black kids in the school district.” [Source] This was Texas, so that’s more like it. *Pic from usatoday.com

