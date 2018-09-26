Employment Opportunities 9-26-18

Fellows and Community-

Engagement Coordinator

Pittsburgh Theological Seminary, located in Highland Park, is seeking a part-time Fellows and Community-Engagement Coordinator. This assignment is 28 hours/week and is scheduled to run through May 2019. The Coordinator is responsible for structuring a robust program embedded in the community, recruiting program fellows, coordinating partnerships and research activities, supervising fellows, and evaluating program impact at the Seminary. For consideration, candidates must have experience supervising people and/or projects, along with proficiency in Microsoft Office Suite including MS Project. Master’s degree candidates preferred. To apply, candidates must provide a cover letter and resume. Application materials should be submitted to careers@pts.edu.

Pittsburgh Theological Seminary is an equal opportunity employer.

PUBLIC NOTICE

The Judicial Conference of the United States has authorized the appointment of a full-time United States Magistrate Judge for the Western District of Pennsylvania at Pittsburgh. The current annual salary is $191,360. The term of the office is eight years.

A full public notice, application form and instructions on how to apply for the position are posted on the court’s website at www.pawd.uscourts.gov/employment and also are available in the Office of the Clerk of Court at each of the United States Courthouses located at the Joseph F. Weis Jr Courthouse, Suite 3110, 700 Grant Street, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; 17 South Park Row, Room A-150, Erie, Pennsylvania; and 208 Penn Traffic Building, 319 Washington Street, Johnstown, Pennsylvania. Applications must be personally completed by potential nominees and must be received by 4:00 p.m. on October 31, 2018.

Joshua C. Lewis

Clerk of Court

Product Manager –

New Initiatives

Duolingo, Inc. has multiple openings for Product Manager – New Initiatives in Pittsburgh, PA to oversee development & expansion of Duolingo’s newest products, Duolingo Podcasts & Duolingo for Kids. Establish shared vision across company on short & long term priorities for new initiatives as part of online & mobile language education service. Duties incl: (i) w/ understanding of technical architecture of modern consumer mobile & web apps, guide design, implementation & analysis of innovative new products, working w/ designers, engineers & marketing team; (ii) collaborate w/ designers on mocks, usability studies & product trade-offs; (iii) maximize efficiency of engineering team while maintaining flexibility in planning & processes; (iv) utilize engineer-level data analysis skills to analyze product & market metrics to help determine best course of action, short & long term; (v) engage in cross-organizational collaboration w/ marketing & business development & manage external expectations; (vi) understand & contribute to company’s strategy & culture, & synchronize immediate projects w/ company-wide goals. Req: Bachelor’s deg/foreign equiv in Computer Science, Computer Engineering, Mathematics or related field w/ coursework in Economics or Business. Must have knowledge (through course work/experience) of: (i) product, technical or design mgmt for consumer-focused product(s); (ii) UX design; (iii) coding in JavaScript; (iv) coding in C++, Java, Ruby or Python; (v) creating UX mockups in Adobe Illustrator, Photoshop, Sketch or other industry equivalent; (vi) programming prototypes or development code. Must have verbal & written fluency in English & Spanish. Email resume: jobs@duolingo.com w/ Job #20187 in subject line.

WPXI Is Hiring

News Producer

(Job No. 1813593)

WPXI is seeking a full-time Producer with great writing, news judgment and creativity to help drive the best local newscasts in Pittsburgh. Requirements Include: Bachelor’s degree in broadcasting journalism or related field preferred and 2 -3 years of newscast producing experience. Qualified candidates should apply online: jobs.coxmediagroup.com (Job No. 1813593) No phone calls please. WPXI is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

