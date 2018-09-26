Educators, advocates gather in Pittsburgh to share ideas on helping disadvantaged students succeed in college

More than 1,000 people from across the country gathered in downtown Pittsburgh this week for a national conference focused on increasing college enrollment and graduation rates for students from low-income families or underrepresented groups.

As PublicSource continues its focus on education equity in the Pittsburgh area, some of the roughly 100 sessions at the National College Access Network conference provided ideas on how to support students who are coming from financially struggling districts.

National leaders in the field shared success stories of what is working in their cities and shared best practices. Below, we’re highlighting two initiatives speakers presented at the conference — one that has the involvement of the federal government and other institutions and the other that is more accessible, no matter what community it is.

Aligning public housing and opportunities

Inside several of Los Angeles’ public housing complexes, students from low-income families have the opportunity to visit with an on-site education navigator who will help them create an academic plan, complete financial aid documents and help with college applications.

