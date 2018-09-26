Bids and Proposals 9-26-18

Request for Proposals (RFP)

The Public Parking Authority of Pittsburgh (Authority) is soliciting proposals from qualified respondents to provide a complete turn-key Unified Security Camera System, as more fully described in the formal RFP document.

The RFP document will be available on Monday, September 24, 2018 after 10:00 a.m. EST on the Authority website at http://www.pittsburghparking.com. Printed copies may also be obtained at the Authority main office located at 232 Boulevard of the Allies, Pittsburgh, PA 15222.

A mandatory pre-proposal meeting will be held at the Authority’s main office on Wednesday, October 10, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. EST.

Submitted proposals are required to be in the Authority’s possession, in the form of five (5) hard copies and one (1) electronic copy, clearly marked and sealed by 3:00 p.m. EST on Tuesday, December 11, 2018.

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

The David L. Lawrence Convention Center (DLLCC) will receive sealed bids for the items listed below. Inquiries regarding the bidding should be made to DLLCC Administrative Office, 1000 Ft. Duquesne Blvd., Pittsburgh, PA 15222, Attention: Conor McGarvey; E-mail: cmcgarvey@pittsburghcc.com; Telephone: (412) 475-1622.

This Advertisement applies to the following Bid Package:

Project: DLLCC

Bid Package Name: Waste Receptacles

Bid Package Available: Sept. 21, 2018

Bids Due Time/Date/Location: 2:00 PM, Tues., Oct. 2, 2018, DLLCC Administrative Office, 1000 Fort Duquesne Blvd., Pittsburgh, PA 15222

OFFICIAL ADVERTISEMENT

THE BOARD OF PUBLIC EDUCATION of the

SCHOOL DISTRICT OF PITTSBURGH

Sealed proposals shall be deposited at the Administration Building, Room 251, 341 South Bellefield Avenue, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15213, on October 16, 2018, until 2:00 P.M., local prevailing time for a Service Contract for the following:

Cupples Stadium, Pittsburgh, PA

Pressbox and Toilet Renovations

General, Asbestos, Plumbing and Electrical Primes

Project Manual and Drawings will be available for purchase September 26, 2018 for Cupples Stadium at Modern Reproductions (412-488-7700), 127 McKean Street, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15219 between 9:00 A.M. and 4:00 P.M. The cost of the Project Manual Documents is non-refundable. Project details and dates are described in each project manual.

INVITATION TO BIDDERS

THE PITTSBURGH WATER AND SEWER AUTHORITY

ADVERTISEMENT

SEPARATE and SEALED BIDS for the following solicitation, will be received by the Office of Procurement, Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority, 1200 Penn Ave., Second Floor, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, until 2:00 PM Prevailing Time October 11, 2018.

INVITATIONS FOR BIDS (IFB) FOR THE

2018 INDIVIDUAL LEAD SERVICE LINE REPLACEMENT

CONTRACT

PWSA PROJECT

NO. 2018-325-100-6

RE-BID

Work of the Contract includes the replacement of primarily private lead water service lines, and some public service lines, within the PWSA public water system. Some of the replacements will be made necessary due to the urgent replacement of public water service lines.

All bids must be submitted in accordance with the solicitation that can be obtained by sending an e-mail to jtracey@pgh2o.com. There will be no charge for the solicitation, as it will be sent via e-mail. All questions relating to the solicitation itself shall be to Nicole Dickun, Procurement Manager, via e-mail: ndickun@pgh2o.com, no later than October 4, 2018.

Bids must be accompanied by a Bid Bond in the amount of Ten Percent (10%) of the bid for the project under construction. Said Bond shall be duly and legally executed with a Surety or Trust Company which has complied with City Ordinances/Resolutions relating thereto. A Performance Bond and Labor and Material Bond in the amount of 100% of the contract value for each awarded project will be required after award.

The Contractor must assure that employees and applicants for employment are not discriminated against because of their race, color, religion, sexual preference, sex, or national origin.

The bidders will be required to submit the package of certifications included with the contract documents relating to Equal Employment Opportunity.

The Authority reserves the right to withhold the award of the Contract for a period of 60 days after the opening of the bids.

The Authority reserves the right to reject any or all proposals, and to waive any informality or minor irregularity in any bid or bids. The Authority also retains the right to investigate the qualifications of bidders prior to any award and to award contracts only to contractors who, in the sole judgment of the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority, are qualified and equipped to properly execute the specified work.

ROBERT A. WEIMAR,

EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

THE PITTSBURGH WATER AND SEWER AUTHORITY

ADVERTISEMENT

Sealed bid proposals are hereby solicited for the Community College of Allegheny County, 800 Allegheny Avenue, Pittsburgh PA 15233 (412.237.3020) on the following items:

Bid Proposal No. 1029 – Fortinet Maintenance Renewal

Proposals will be received at the Purchasing Department until 2:00 P.M. Prevailing Time on Tuesday, October 9, 2018.

The CCAC Purchasing Department publishes all bids and RFPs via the CCAC website at https://www.ccac.edu/Bid-RFP_Opportunities.aspx It will be each vendor’s responsibility to monitor the bid activity within the given website (“Bid and RFP Opportunities”) and ensure compliance with all applicable bid documents inclusive of any issued addenda. Failure to incorporate any applicable addenda in the final submittal may result in the rejection of your bid.

The Board of Trustees reserves the right to reject any and all bids.

The Community College of Allegheny County is an Affirmative Action/Equal Employment Opportunity Employer and encourages bids from Minority/Disadvantaged owned businesses.

ALLEGHENY COUNTY SANITARY AUTHORITY

LEGAL NOTICE

CONTRACT NO. 1695

Sealed Bids for CONTRACT NO. 1695, HEAVY CLEANING, CCTV INSPECTION, ROOT REMOVAL, AND POINT LINING IMPROVEMENTS shall be received at the office of the Allegheny County Sanitary Authority, 3300 Preble Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA, 15233, until 10:00 A.M., Prevailing Time, Tuesday, October 23, 2018, and then shall be publicly opened and read. A Pre-Bid Meeting will be held at the ALCOSAN O&M Building Conference Room 106, on Thursday, October 4, 2018 at 10:00 A.M., Prevailing Time. Attendance at this meeting is mandatory.

ALCOSAN encourages businesses owned and operated by minorities and women to submit bids on Authority Contracts or to participate as subcontractors or suppliers to successful Bidders. Successful Bidders are to use minority and women’s businesses to the fullest extent possible.

Contract Documents may be examined and obtained at the office of the Authority. A non- refundable fee of $100 (no cash will be accepted) will be charged for each set of Contract Documents. Bid Security shall be furnished by providing with the Bid a Certified Check or Bid Bond in the amount of 10% of the Bid Price. Bidders are encouraged to obtain a copy of the Bid Documents, if they have not already done so, from the Clerk’s Office, 2nd Floor ALCOSAN O&M Building, either before or following the Pre-Bid Meeting.

Any questions regarding the Contract Documents should be directed in writing and submitted by email to Mr. Shawn McWilliams, ALCOSAN at shawn.mcwilliams@alcosan.org or by fax at (412) 734-6209.

The Authority reserves the right to reject any or all bids, to waive any informality in any bid and to accept any bid should it be deemed in the interest of the Authority to do so.

ALLEGHENY COUNTY

SANITARY AUTHORITY

Jan M. Oliver

Director, Regional Conveyance

HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF PITTSBURGH

INVITATION FOR BIDS (IFB) FOR

MILLING AND ASPHALT PATCHING AT PENFORT STREET REBID

IFB# 300-29-18REBID

The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh (HACP) hereby request proposals from qualified Firms or Individuals capable of providing the following service(s):

MILLING AND ASPHALT

PATCHING AT PENFORT STREET REBID

IFB# 300-29-18REBID

The documents will be available no later than September 17, 2018 and signed, sealed bids will be accepted until 9:00 a.m. on October 12, 2018 at which time they will be Time and Date Stamped at 100 Ross Street 2nd Floor, Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15219, at which time they will be opened and read aloud.

Parties or individuals interested in responding may download a copy of the Solicitation from the Business Opportunities page of www.HACP.org.

Questions or inquiries should be directed to:

Mr. Kim Detrick

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh –

Procurement Director

100 Ross Street

2nd Floor, Suite 200

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

412-456-5116 Opt 1

A pre bid meeting will be held:

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

Procurement Dept.

100 Ross Street 2nd. Fl. Ste. 200

Pittsburgh, PA 15213

September 28, 2018

9:00 A.M.

The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh strongly encourages certified minority business enterprises and women business enterprises to respond to this solicitation.

HACP’s has revised their website. As part of those revisions, vendors must now register and log-in, in order to view and download IFB/RFPs documentation.

Caster D. Binion,

Executive Director

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

HACP conducts business in accordance with all federal, state, and local civil rights laws, including but not limited to Title VII, the Fair Housing Act, Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, the Americans with Disabilities Act, The PA Human Relations Act, etc. and does not discriminate against any individuals protected by these statutes.

ALLEGHENY COUNTY SANITARY AUTHORITY

CONTRACT NO. 1701

LEGAL NOTICE

The Allegheny County Sanitary Authority is soliciting Bids for Contract No. 1701 – Furnish and Deliver Lime, for which Proposals will be received until 11:00 A.M., Prevailing Time, Wednesday, October 10, 2018 at the office of the Authority.

ALCOSAN encourages businesses owned and operated by minorities and women to submit bids on Authority Proposals or to participate as subcontractors or suppliers to the successful bidder. Successful Bidders are to use minority or women’s businesses to the fullest extent possible.

The Authority reserves the right to reject any or all Proposals, to waive any informality in any Proposal and to accept any Proposal should it be deemed in the interest of the Authority to do so. Bid Security shall be furnished by providing with the Bid a Certified Check or Bid Bond in the amount of $1,000.00.

Documents pertaining to the submission of Bids are available at the Engineering office of the Authority, 3300 Preble Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15233.

Any questions regarding this contract document should be directed to Mr. Benjamin J. Heilman, Contract Supervisor at 412-734-6204 or Benjamin.Heilman@alcosan.org.

ALLEGHENY COUNTY

SANITARY AUTHORITY

Benjamin J. Heilman

Contract Supervisor

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA

September 20, 2018

The Office of the County Controller of Allegheny County, in conjunction with the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Contract Awards Room; 7th Floor; Commonwealth Keystone Building; 400 North Street; Harrisburg, PA 17120 will receive bids through ECMS or a diskette delivered to the aforementioned address until 11:00 A.M. prevailing local time, Thursday, November 1, 2018. Bids will be opened through ECMS at approximately 11:00 A.M. and can be viewed publicly in the Contract Awards Room, for the following:

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC WORKS

9TH STREET BRIDGE REHABILITATION

ALLEGHENY COUNTY

COUNTY PROJECT NO. AL04-0801

MPMS NO.: 88719

THIS PROJECT WILL BE BID THROUGH PENNDOT ECMS

As a prospective bidder, please note the following general Project data regarding: PreBid Information, Bidding Requirements, and Contract Conditions. See the Project Manual and Drawings (Proposal Report) for detailed information, responsibilities and instructions.

PRE-BID INFORMATION: View the project Manual and Drawings (Proposal Report) on the PennDOT ECMS website (http://www.dot14.state.pa.us/ECMS) or in Room 504, County Office Building, 542 Forbes Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15219.

BIDDING REQUIREMENTS: THIS PROJECT REQUIRES

PREQUALIFICATION OF BIDDERS, INCLUDING SUBCONTRACTORS, AS SPECIFIED IN SECTION 102.01 OF COMMONWEALTH OF PENNSYLVANIA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION SPECIFICATIONS (PUBLICATION 408/2016, CURRENT EDITION) ON THIS PROJECT. ALL QUESTIONS MUST BE SUBMITTED THROUGH ECMS AND IF NEEDED ADDENDA WILL BE ISSUED ELECTRONICALLY. INSTRUCTIONS TO BIDDERS WILL BE PROVIDED IN THE PROPOSAL REPORT WHICH CAN BE VIEWED THROUGH ECMS.

SUBMIT YOUR BID USING ECMS OR MAIL A DISKETTE TO THE PENNSYLVANIA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION, CONTRACTS AWARD ROOM.

CONTRACT CONDITIONS: U.S. Department of Labor minimum salaries and wages apply to this Project.

The County Manager reserves the right to reject any and all bids.

The anticipated Notice-to-Proceed for this project is January 28, 2019 and the project is to be completed by August 17, 2020.

The County of Allegheny, in accordance with the Davis Bacon Act and other Federal Labor Standards Provisions; Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 78 Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C. 2000d to 2000d-4 and Title 49, Code of Federal Regulations, Department of Transportation, Subtitle A, Office of the Secretary, Part 21 Non-discrimination in Federally-assisted programs of the County of Allegheny issued pursuant to such Act; Executive Order 11246; Section 3 of the Housing and Urban Development Act of 1968; Section 109 of the Housing and Community Development Act of 1974; and Executive Order 11625 (Utilization of Minority Business Enterprises), hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively ensure that in any contract pursuant to this advertisement, the County will afford disadvantaged business enterprises full opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and the County will not discriminate against disadvantaged business enterprises on the grounds of race, color, or national origin in consideration for an award. It is a condition of the bidding process/contract that responsive bidders/contractors shall follow the disadvantaged business enterprise procedures in the Bidding and Contracting Documents.

Chelsa Wagner

CONTROLLER

COUNTY OF ALLEGHENY

HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF PITTSBURGH

INVITATION FOR BIDS (IFB) FOR

EMERGENCY TREE AND SHRUB REMOVAL

AUTHORITY WIDE

IFB# 300-30-18

The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh (HACP) hereby request proposals from qualified Firms or Individuals capable of providing the following service(s):

EMERGENCY TREE AND SHRUB REMOVAL AUTHORITY WIDE

IFB# 300-30-18

The documents will be available no later than September 17, 2018 and signed, sealed bids will be accepted until 12:00 p.m. on October 5, 2018 at which time they will be Time and Date Stamped at 100 Ross Street 2nd Floor, Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15219, at which time they will be opened and read aloud.

Parties or individuals interested in responding may download a copy of the Solicitation from the Business Opportunities page of www.HACP.org.

Questions or inquiries should be directed to:

Mr. Kim Detrick

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh –

Procurement Director

100 Ross Street

2nd Floor, Suite 200

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

412-456-5116 Opt 1

A pre bid meeting will be held:

Housing Authority of

the City of Pittsburgh

Procurement Dept.

100 Ross Street 2nd. Fl. Ste. 200

Pittsburgh, PA 15213

September 27, 2018

12:00 P.M.

The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh strongly encourages certified minority business enterprises and women business enterprises to respond to this solicitation.

HACP’s has revised their website. As part of those revisions, vendors must now register and log-in, in order to view and download IFB/RFPs documentation.

Caster D. Binion,

Executive Director

Housing Authority of

the City of Pittsburgh

HACP conducts business in accordance with all federal, state, and local civil rights laws, including but not limited to Title VII, the Fair Housing Act, Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, the Americans with Disabilities Act, The PA Human Relations Act, etc. and does not discriminate against any individuals protected by these statutes.

HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF PITTSBURGH

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL (RFP) FOR

EMERGENCY RESPONSE AND CLEANUP REBID

RFP #300-28-18REBID

The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh (HACP) hereby request proposals from qualified Firms or Individuals capable of providing the following service(s):

EMERGENCY RESPONSE AND CLEANUP REBID

RFP #300-28-18REBID

The documents will be available no later than September 17, 2018 and signed, sealed proposals will be accepted until 10:00 a.m. on October 12, 2018 at which time they will be Time and Date Stamped at 100 Ross Street 2nd Floor, Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15219.

Parties or individuals interested in responding may download a copy of the Solicitation from the Business Opportunities page of www.HACP.org.

Questions or inquiries should be directed to:

Mr. Kim Detrick

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

Procurement Department

100 Ross Street

2nd Floor, Suite 200

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

412-456-5116 Opt 1

A pre-submission meeting will be held:

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

Procurement Dept.

100 Ross Street 2nd. Fl. Ste. 200

Pittsburgh, PA 15213

September 28, 2018

10:00 A.M.

The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh strongly encourages certified minority business enterprises and women business enterprises to respond to this solicitation.

HACP’s has revised their website. As part of those revisions, vendors must now register and log-in, in order to view and download IFB/RFPs documentation.

Caster D. Binion,

Executive Director

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

HACP conducts business in accordance with all federal, state, and local civil rights laws, including but not limited to Title VII, the Fair Housing Act, Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, the Americans with Disabilities Act, The PA Human Relations Act, etc. and does not discriminate against any individuals protected by these statutes.

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed proposals will be received by the Municipality of Penn Hills, Pennsylvania, at the Purchasing Office, located at 102 Duff Road Pittsburgh PA 15235, 10:30 A.M. prevailing time, Wednesday October 10, 2018, and will be publicly opened immediately thereafter in the Council Chambers, at the Government Center, 102 Duff Road, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, 15235, for the furnishing of all labor and material (as required) for:

DEMOLITIONS – Penn Hills 2018 Package Number 12

708 Beulah Road 369-P-306

110 Bessemer Street 632-B-192

206 Curtis Street 296-D-244

222 Dorothy Drive 368-H-256

12409 Frankstown Road 448-R-337

1916 Funston Street 172-S-12

10019 Grandview Avenue 295-G-249

1855 Lincoln Road 172-S-339

29 Paxico Avenue 172-M-284

10134 Pearl Road 295-H-15

1891 Runnette Street 173-D-294

This project is funded 100% with Federal Community Development Block Grant Funds.

This project will be financed with assistance from HUD; and therefore, it is subject to Section 3 of the Housing and Urban Development Act of 1968, which gives preference in hiring to low and very-low income persons.

Specifications may be obtained at the Administration/Purchasing Office (412)342-0360, Government Center 102 Duff Road Pittsburgh PA 15235 for a non refundable fee of $25.00.

Potential bidders with hearing impairment requiring information on this project can call the State Relay Office at 1-800-654-5984 to contact the Municipality.

Proposal must be on Standard Proposal Forms in the manner therein and be enclosed in a sealed envelope bearing the name and address of the bidder on the outside, addressed to the Purchasing Office and marked: “Demolitions – Penn Hills 2018 Package Number 12”.

Proposal must be accompanied by a certified check drawn upon a National or State Bank and made payable without conditions to the Municipality of Penn Hills, in an amount not less than ten (10) percent of the proposal, or a Bid Bond, and be delivered to the place and hour named.

The Municipality reserves the right to reject any or all proposals.

Attention is called to the Federal requirements regarding employment, non-discrimination, safety and State regulations.

The Municipality reserves the right to award this solicitation on an item-by-item basis or lump sum basis, whichever is in the best interest of the Municipality

The Municipality reserves the right to remove any property from the demo list before actual demo takes place.

Mohammed F. Rayan

Municipal Manager

