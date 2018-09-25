‘We Are All Community’: Tamron Hall previews her new talk show

Tamron Hall, the former news anchor on the Today show who left NBC amid a flurry of controversy, was getting closer to realizing her latest job of hosting her own talk show. To prove it, she posted a brief clip to social media on Monday showing viewers what they can expect when her as-yet-untitled show hits the airwaves.
You might remember that Hall, one of the few Black faces in the very white landscape of TV news, was all but fired from the Today show early last year in order to make room for Fox News defector Megyn Kelly, whose own show on NBC went on to bomb. During her NBC tenure, Hall won a coveted Edward R. Murrow Award as well as an Emmy, prizes every broadcast journalist aspires toward. Still, she was reportedly forced out of her position.
Fast forward nearly two years and Hall has more than landed on her feet, as she was poised to launch her own show, which she officially announced last month.
“I’m so thrilled to partner with Disney|ABC to create a daytime television show that’s unconventional, fun, intimate and sometimes even raw,” Hall said at the time. “My new partners appreciate and respect the relationship I’ve built with my audience and know that if we create television worth watching, they’ll join us for the ride. I’m so grateful and excited for this next chapter. The landing makes the leap of faith so worth it!”
Hall tweeted Monday afternoon that she was very close to making her new show an official reality, comparing her new role to a “community” of neighbors who experience emotional highs and lows together.
“I want to extend this very real community to daytime,” she tweeted. “You know when people say, ‘I wanna make you cry, I wanna make you laugh’ – I don’t want to make you do anything. I want to do it with me.”
She continued: “I want you to know that I’m in there with you. I’m the girl next door and you’re my neighbor. We are all community.”
While the exact format, timing and channel for her upcoming talk show haven’t been announced, Hall posted “a sneak peek of what we’re cooking up for you all!” Watch it below.
SEE ALSO:
Amber Guyger Is Fired For Killing Botham Jean Is His Own Dallas Apartment
Italian Political Party Sues Italy’s First Black Cabinet Minister For Racism
Bill Cosby Gets Sentenced For His Sexual Assault Conviction
Bill Cosby Gets Sentenced For His Sexual Assault Conviction
1.1 of 66
2. Cosby arrives for Day 2Source:Getty 2 of 66
3.3 of 66
4. Cosby in court for Day 2 of sentencing hearingSource:Getty 4 of 66
5. Cosby in court for Day 2 of sentencing hearingSource:Getty 5 of 66
6. Cosby arrives for Day 2Source:Getty 6 of 66
7. Cosby arrives for Day 2Source:Getty 7 of 66
8. Cosby arrives for Day 2Source:Getty 8 of 66
9. Cosby arrives for Day 2Source:Getty 9 of 66
10. Cosby arrives for Day 2Source:Getty 10 of 66
11. Cosby arrives for Day 2Source:Getty 11 of 66
12. Day 2: Cosby accuser arrivesSource:Getty 12 of 66
13. Day 2 beginsSource:Getty 13 of 66
14. Day 2 beginsSource:Getty 14 of 66
15. Cosby accusers at the courthouseSource:Getty 15 of 66
16. Cosby accusers at the courthouseSource:Getty 16 of 66
17. Bill Cosby's personal attorney leavesSource:Getty 17 of 66
18. Bill Cosby leaves after the first day of sentencing hearingSource:Getty 18 of 66
19.19 of 66
20. Heavy police presenceSource:Getty 20 of 66
21. Cosby fans on-siteSource:Getty 21 of 66
22. Cosby accusersSource:Getty 22 of 66
23. Cosby accusersSource:Getty 23 of 66
24. Activists at the courthouseSource:Getty 24 of 66
25. Cosby spokespersonsSource:Getty 25 of 66
26. Heavy media presenceSource:Getty 26 of 66
27. Sentencing Begins In Bill Cosby TrialSource:Getty 27 of 66
28. Sentencing Begins In Bill Cosby TrialSource:Getty 28 of 66
29. Cosby accusersSource:Getty 29 of 66
30. Gloria AllredSource:Getty 30 of 66
31. Sentencing Begins In Bill Cosby TrialSource:Getty 31 of 66
32. Sentencing Begins In Bill Cosby TrialSource:Getty 32 of 66
33. Sentencing Begins In Bill Cosby TrialSource:Getty 33 of 66
34. Bill Cosby leaves after the first day of sentencing hearingSource:Getty 34 of 66
35. Bill Cosby leaves after the first day of sentencing hearingSource:Getty 35 of 66
36. Bill Cosby leaves after the first day of sentencing hearingSource:Getty 36 of 66
37. Sentencing Begins In Bill Cosby TrialSource:Getty 37 of 66
38. Andrea ConstandSource:Getty 38 of 66
39. Former model Janice DickinsonSource:Getty 39 of 66
40. Judge Steven T. O'NeillSource:Getty 40 of 66
41. Bill Cosby's publicist Andrew WyattSource:Getty 41 of 66
42. Chelan Lasha arrivesSource:Getty 42 of 66
43. Andrea Constand arrivesSource:Getty 43 of 66
44. Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin SteeleSource:Getty 44 of 66
45. Sentencing Begins In Bill Cosby TrialSource:Getty 45 of 66
46.46 of 66
47. Sentencing Begins In Bill Cosby TrialSource:Getty 47 of 66
48. Sentencing Begins In Bill Cosby TrialSource:Getty 48 of 66
49. Sentencing Begins In Bill Cosby TrialSource:Getty 49 of 66
50. Sentencing Begins In Bill Cosby TrialSource:Getty 50 of 66
51. Cosby back in courtSource:Getty 51 of 66
52. Bill Cosby arrives for sentencingSource:Getty 52 of 66
53.53 of 66
54. Judge Steven T. O'Neill enters the courtroomSource:Getty 54 of 66
55.55 of 66
56. Activists demonstrateSource:Getty 56 of 66
57. Police presenceSource:Getty 57 of 66
58. Andrea Constand arrivesSource:Getty 58 of 66
59. Bill CosbySource:Getty 59 of 66
60. Janice Dickinson arrivesSource:Getty 60 of 66
61. Gloria Allred speaksSource:Getty 61 of 66
62. Bill CosbySource:Getty 62 of 66
63. Protests ensueSource:Getty 63 of 66
64. Defense lawyer arrivesSource:Getty 64 of 66
65. Sentencing Begins In Bill Cosby TrialSource:Getty 65 of 66
66. Sentencing Begins In Bill Cosby TrialSource:Getty 66 of 66
‘We Are All Community’: Tamron Hall previews her new talk show was originally published on newsone.com