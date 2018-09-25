Talk Magazine’s Minority Achiever’s Awards 2018

THE HONOREES—Talk Magazine held its Minority Achiever’s Awards, Sept. 14, at the Marriott Hotel, Downtown. Standing, from left: Rueben Brock, Teri L. Gilmore, Rikell S. Ford and Donald C. Walker. Sitting, from left: Summer Lee, Lynne Hayes-Freeland, Albertha Graham. (Photos by Courier photographer J.L. Martello)
RICARDO J. WILLIAMS, left, presents an award to honoree Donald C. Walker.
EVAN FRAZIER presents Lynne Hayes-Freeland with Talk Magazine’s “Person of the Year” award.
RUEBEN BROCK, PhD, educator
RIKELL S. FORD of the Clairton School Board.
ALBERTHA GRAHAM, PhD, an educator and youth advocate.
JACKIE DIXON, mistress of ceremonies.
SUMMER LEE, Democratic nominee for state House District 34.
REV. DR. JOHNNIE MONROE gives the invocation and benediction.