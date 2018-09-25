Entertainment
Talk Magazine’s Minority Achiever’s Awards 2018

THE HONOREES—Talk Magazine held its Minority Achiever’s Awards, Sept. 14, at the Marriott Hotel, Downtown. Standing, from left: Rueben Brock, Teri L. Gilmore, Rikell S. Ford and Donald C. Walker. Sitting, from left: Summer Lee, Lynne Hayes-Freeland, Albertha Graham. (Photos by Courier photographer J.L. Martello)

 

