Sept. 25 is National Voter Registration Day

Today is National Voter Registration Day and hundreds of events are being planned across the country including several in Atlanta. If you need to register to vote or know someone else who does, here is a list of events across the metro area:
- Celebrate National Voter Registration Day September 25, 2018 • 7:00 PM West Cobb Regional Library 1750 dennis kemp lane Kennesaw, GA 30152-3938 Get Details & RSVP
- Voter Registration at SweetWater! September 28, 2018 • 3:00 PM SweetWater Brewery 195 Ottley Dr NE Atlanta, GA 30324 Get Details & RSVP
- NCBW, Inc. – Metropolitan Atlanta Chapter National Voter Registration Day Drive – Public Policy Committee September 25, 2018 • 12:00 PM Booker T. Washington HS 45 Whitehouse Dr. SW Atlanta, GA 30314 Get Details & RSVP
- National Voter Registration Day – ProGeorgia September 25, 2018 • 10:00 AM Woodruff/Troy Davis Park 91 Peachtree St NW Atlanta, GA 30303 Get Details & RSVP
- NVRD 2018 with New GA Project – Chamblee MARTA VR Drive September 25, 2018 • 10:00 AMChamblee MARTA Station 5200 New Peachtree Rd. Chamblee, GA 30341 Get Details & RSVP
- National Voter Registration Day with New Georgia Project September 25, 2018 • 10:00 AMMetropolitan Library 1332 Metropolitan Pkwy SW Atlanta, GA 30310 Get Details & RSVP
- Voter Registration at Emory September 25, 2018 • 12:00 PM Emory University 201 Dowman DrAtlanta, GA 30322 Get Details & RSVP
- Voter Registration Event – Our Vote is Our Voice September 25, 2018 • 10:30 AM Refuse Coffee Shop 4170 Ponce de Leon Ave Clarkston, GA 30021 Get Details & RSVP
- BLUEPRINT TO DEMOCRACY September 25, 2018 • 4:00 PM NAM DAE MUN FARMERS MARKET 5158 Memorial Drive Stone Mountain, GA 30083 Get Details & RSVP
- Midterms on My Terms – Voter Registration Drive September 25, 2018 • 9:00 AM Clayton State University Library & Clayton Hall 2000 Clayton State Blvd Morrow, GA 30260 Get Details & RSVP
- Heroes Vote! #VoteToLive September 25, 2018 • 12:00 PM Heroes at Home Barber Shop 1825 Rockbridge Rd SW, #16 Stone Mountain, GA 30087 Get Details & RSVP
- Nationl Voter Registration Day Rally September 25, 2018 • 5:30 PM Lee Street Park 155 Lee Street Jonesboro, GA 30236 Get Details & RSVP
- Clayton County Board of Elections & Registration 2018 National Voter Registration DaySeptember 25, 2018 • 8:00 AM Historical Jonesboro Courthouse 121 S. McDonough Street Annex II Jonesboro, GA 30236 Get Details & RSVP
- LWV Rome-Floyd County September 25, 2018 • 1:00 PM Sara Hightower Regional Library 205 Riverside Pkwy NE Rome, GA 30161 Get Details & RSVP
- National Voter Registration Day September 25, 2018 • 8:00 AM Elections & Voter Registration Offic 825 Memorial Dr. Griffin, GA 30223 Get Details & RSVP
