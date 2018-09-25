Field Negro: Brett’s PR push

While his accusers remain quiet, Brett Kavanaugh went on trump state television (AKA FOX) to plead his case to the older white males who make up the bulk of that network’s viewing audience.

Ironically, the person interviewing him was one of the females who stood by and watched as Roger Ailes and company created a culture where sexually harassing your co-worker was cool , and she did nothing about it.

There he was with his wife, who dutifully sat still and did her best Tammy Wynette impression. Anything to protect the franchise, huh Mrs Kavanaugh? Folks, you can go ahead and compare her to Melania now.

Anywhoo, watching Brett Kavanaugh go on and on about what a friend he has been to women his entire life, and how much he loves and respects the fairer sex was almost laughable. The evidence that has been coming in over the past few days says otherwise. By his own admission he used to like to play the frat boy and get his drink on back in the day. So why should we believe him when he says that what these women accusing him of did not take place? His self-serving social calendar of events he prepared at 17 for this very day? I need a break!

“We’re looking for a fair process where I can be heard and defend my integrity my lifelong record,….. My lifelong record of promoting dignity and equality for women starting with the women who knew me when I was 14 years old. I’m not going anywhere.

I want a fair process where I can defend my integrity, and I know I’m telling the truth. I know my lifelong record, and I’m not going to let false accusations drive me out of this process. I have faith in God and I have faith in the fairness of the American people.”

I believe that those survivors want a “fair process” as well Mr. Kavanaugh.

The right wing says that this is a “vast left wing conspiracy” against a good man. But ask yourself this right-wingnuts: Why didn’t you hear these accusations from the left about Neil Gorsuch or any of the other conservative federal Judges trump appointed to the bench? I have a theory. Maybe it’s because there was nothing there to report about them. Unlike our friend Mr. Kavanugh, where we have not one, but two women who are willing to stick their necks out and come forward and relive a horrible experience from their past.

