Field Negro: Brett’s PR push

While his accusers remain quiet, Brett Kavanaugh went on trump state television (AKA FOX) to plead his case to the older white males who make up the bulk of that network’s viewing audience.
Ironically, the person interviewing him was one of the females who stood by and watched as Roger Ailes and company created a culture where sexually harassing your co-worker was cool , and she did nothing about it.
There he was with his wife, who dutifully sat still and did her best Tammy Wynette impression. Anything to protect the franchise, huh Mrs Kavanaugh? Folks, you can go ahead and compare her to Melania now.
Anywhoo, watching Brett Kavanaugh go on and on about what a friend he has been to women his entire life, and how much he loves and respects the fairer sex was almost laughable. The evidence that has been coming in over the past few days says otherwise. By his own admission he used to like to play the frat boy and get his drink on back in the day. So why should we believe him when he says that what these women accusing him of did not take place? His self-serving social calendar of events he prepared at 17 for this very day? I need a break!