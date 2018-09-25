An officer who wants to teach criminal justice in the classroom

Pittsburgh police Officer Eric Holmes has no problem letting everyone know that he enjoys “being a lifelong learner.”

As veteran commander and Chief of Staff for the City of Pittsburgh Bureau of Police, Holmes wanted even more, such as teaching criminal justice.

Now he’s closer to that goal, as Officer Holmes just earned his Master of Science in Criminal Justice Administration from Point Park University.

“I have been able to use the knowledge that I gained attending Point Park University in every aspect of my professional career from policy and organizational administration to ethics and economics. Each subject was timely and relevant to my daily job duties of being a member of the command staff with the Pittsburgh Police,” Officer Holmes said in a release.

“I selected Eric for his position because of his past work experiences, excellent organizational skills and his unwavering commitment to professionalism, fairness and community policing,” Pittsburgh Chief of Police Scott Schubert said in a release. “As a Point Park alumnus, I truly value the real-world, real-time education and student/professor engagement that the university provides to its criminal justice students. I believe that the cohort experience with its ongoing open dialogue will help make Eric a well-rounded leader and guide how he views various issues. It will also help him develop strategies to improve law enforcement practices on many levels.”

Officer Holmes graduated from Penn Hills High School, and now lives in Westwood. In his spare time, he loves traveling and collecting presidential memorabilia.

