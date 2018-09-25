Amber Guyger’s Lawyer Whines That It’s Unfair She Was Fired For Killing An Innocent Man

It took 18 days for Dallas police officer Amber Guyger to be fired for shooting Botham Jean in his own apartment on the night of Sept. 6. However, her lawyer was now complaining that it’s ‘unfair’ she was terminated.

Robert Rogers, the lawyer for Guyger, said in his first statement that Dallas Police Chief U. Renee Hall “bowed to pressure from anti-police groups and took action before all of the facts had been gathered and due process was afforded.” He also added, “That’s not the way our system of justice should work. It is important for all parties and the integrity of the justice system that a full and fair investigation be allowed to reach its conclusion before decisions such as this are made.”

There have been no reports of anti-police groups. Peaceful protests have let their voices be heard so it’s unfortunate that anyone who doesn’t agree with a 30-year-old officer gunning down an unarmed man was labeled anti-police. In addition, it took 72 hours for Guyger to be arrested and charged with manslaughter on Sept. 9 — nearly three days after Guyger was killed, giving her enough time to concoct a story that has changed several times.

After only a few hours in custody, she was released on a bond of $300,000. There were five warrants issued but Guyger’s apartment was never searched and she quickly moved out. Instead, the police have focused on Jean having a small amount of marijuana in his apartment rather than the searching the killer’s home. Lastly, she was only charged with manslaughter. It appears the justice system is working out just fine for Guyger.

