Power of Laughter Health Workshop & Comedy Luncheon (Debbie’s Lifestyles Photos Sept. 19)

Actress, comedienne, author, playwright and television personality Kim Coles says it’s good to find the joy in the moment and she did just that when she entered a beauty pageant for plus size girls and did a comedy routine to the tune of Thriller. The audience laughed and she was first runner-up. Fast forward to Sept. 15, at the Westin Convention Center Hotel, where Coles had the audience laughing out loud as she shared the stories of her past that led to her career in comedy.

The afternoon of laughter, shopping and health workshops was presented by the American Heart Association and the American Stroke Association. This year AHA & ASA paid tribute to the nursing profession and presented awards to Pittsburgh Black Nurses in Action and nursing sorority, Chi Eta Phi. Dawndra Jones and Joan Mitchell accepted the awards. Nearly 600 guests found out about F.A.S.T. (face drooping, arm weakness, speech difficulty and time to call 911) via the personal story of stroke survivor Stan Askew and a lively game of AHA & ASA Jeopardy! With Kim Coles as the Jeopardy! host and Stan Askew, Eric Cofield and Dionna Rojas Orta as the contestants, the audience was in stitches as the trio gave quirky answers to some very serious questions. When the correct answers were revealed the audience learned a great deal about stroke prevention via the power of laughter.

Dr. James E. Taylor (UPMC Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer) served as honorary Event Chair. Executive Committee Chairs included: Dr. Esa Davis, Marcia Martin, Carlotta Burgess, Curtistine Walker and Dawndra Jones.

