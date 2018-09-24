Hamlet hopes to shrink racial achievement gap in Pittsburgh schools. New test scores show a long way to go.

Anthony Hamlet, superintendent of Pittsburgh Public Schools, speaks to an audience at CAPA 6-12 during the State of the District 2018 event on Sept. 18. (Photo by Kat Procyk/PublicSource)
Her comments came despite the theme of the event: “It’s not a sprint, it’s a marathon.”
Among the goals of the district’s five-year strategic plan unveiled by Superintendent Anthony Hamlet in April 2017 is increasing proficiency for all students in literacy and math and eliminating “racial disparity in achievement levels of African-American students.”
Hamlet said that while the persistent achievement gaps are “troubling” and “perplexing,” he plans to “be tenacious to see what we need to do to change that narrative.” He said he wants to focus on moving all students forward.
