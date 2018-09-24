Fulton County Names New Clerk to the Commission

Jesse Harris is the new clerk to the Commission of the he Fulton County Board of Commissioners named

Harris, who earned a doctorate degree in public administration from California Baptist University, Riverside, Calif., brings more than 15 years of experience in public service with expertise in both County and City Clerk operations.

“My vision for the department is to work as a team to continue to meet the growing needs of the Fulton County electorate and commission, and exceed high quality service expectations and organizational goals efficiently and effectively,” he said.

Appointed by the Board of Commissioners, the clerk prepares and sounds board meeting agendas, keeps the minutes of all meetings, provides research of Commission records, and assists the Board with administrative and legislative functions.

Harris’ background includes specialization in legislative functions and agenda management, as well as records management and elections administration. He has supported various boards and commissions in administrative and technical operations, including research, ethics training, and economic and campaign disclosure filings. With strong leadership with various government departments in strategic planning, he has managed city contracts, voter education and civic engagement programs, and grant and budget administration.

