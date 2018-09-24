When rapper Birdman angrily said on a radio show in 2016, “Put some ‘respek’ on my name,” he said it because he was offended by the disrespectful tone of the host’s comments.

Michael Coard, Esquire can be followed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. His “Radio Courtroom” show can be heard on WURD900AM. And his “TV Courtroom” show can be seen on PhillyCam/Verizon/Comcast. http://www.phillytrib.com/commentary/coard-put-some-respek-on-black-women-s-names/article_336664d6-3d67-58e7-974f-a541f7c0dd7b.html