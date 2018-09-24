Bus driver critically injured, 5 hurt when bus, SUV collide

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A head-on crash in Pittsburgh involving a bus and an SUV has left the bus driver critically injured and five others hurt.

The crash occurred shortly before 1 a.m. Monday. Authorities say the bus driver had to be extricated from the wreckage.

Four passengers aboard the bus and the SUV driver were also being treated at hospitals for undisclosed injuries. Authorities say three of those people suffered “moderate injuries,” while the other two had minor injuries.

Their names and further details on their conditions were not disclosed.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.