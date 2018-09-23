ALCOSAN Open House 2018

CLAIRTON IN THE HOUSE—Zae’Miere, 9, ZaeRon, 5, and Zae’Juan, 7, all from Clairton, fish and pull out cars and garbage in an activity geared to show what is found in the river, and why rivers should not be polluted. It was all part of the Allegheny County Sanitary Authority’s (ALCOSAN) annual Open House, Sept. 15. Photos by Courier photographer J.L. Martello
ELVA PARKER, with grandson, Kahneki Johnson, of Point Breeze.
JA’NEL SCHEMM, with son, Omari Evans, 4.
BRIAN CHRISTOPHER, CHRISTIAN GUIDRY AND CAROLINA CHRISTOPHER, taking a look at organisms that are in the water.