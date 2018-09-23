Metro
ALCOSAN Open House 2018

CLAIRTON IN THE HOUSE—Zae’Miere, 9, ZaeRon, 5, and Zae’Juan, 7, all from Clairton, fish and pull out cars and garbage in an activity geared to show what is found in the river, and why rivers should not be polluted. It was all part of the Allegheny County Sanitary Authority’s (ALCOSAN) annual Open House, Sept. 15. Photos by Courier photographer J.L. Martello

 

