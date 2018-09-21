Metro
The Courier’s ‘Movie Scene Queen’ has a new Leading Man

The New Pittsburgh Courier sends our congratulations to Keith Williams, 33, and our own Merecedes Howze, as they tied the knot over the Labor Day weekend! Also pictured with the couple are, from left: Marjani, Mackenzie, Marleni, Zaire, and Makayla. (Photos by Ray Carrington)

As many in Pittsburgh know, Merecedes has been reviewing movies for more than five years and, as a writer for the Courier, was recently recognized as one of the best feature category writers in the state by the Pennsylvania Newsmedia Association! The movie-themed wedding was held in Cheswick, where the couple welcomed 125 guests.

 

 

