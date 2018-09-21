The ATL, Metro Atlanta’s New Regional Transit Authority, Starts To Take Shape

Metro Atlanta’s new regional transit link authority is beginning to take shape after four of the authority’s 16-member board positions were filled with several experts in the areas of development, government and business.

Gov. Nathan Deal, Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle and House Speaker David Ralston recently named their picks for the Atlanta-region Transit Link Authority also known as The ATL.

Deal appointed Charlie Sutlive to serve as the board chairman. Cagle appointed Teddy Russell and Mark Toro. Ralston appointed Charlotte J. Nash and Rep. Earl Ehrhart. All of the appointments are effective immediately except for Ehrhart, who will become a member of the board at the conclusion of his term in the state legislature in January.

“By 2040, the metro Atlanta area is projected to add another 2.5 million residents and the ATL is a significant step towards providing a coordinated, streamlined and unified approach to prepare for the future of metro Atlanta and the surrounding communities,” Deal said. “The ATL board members will work to ensure that our modes of transit and mobility are worthy of the No. 1 state for business and I look forward to their work to provide new options for Georgians to get to jobs, community activities and homes to spend time with family more quickly and efficiently.”

The ATL was established by HB 930, the transit bill, to provide structure for coordinated transit planning and funding for the 13-county metro Atlanta region. The ATL is responsible for developing a regional transit plan, as well as identifying and prioritizing the projects and initiatives required to develop region-wide transit.

