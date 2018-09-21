James Conner’s the real deal, and Swin Cash’s tournament is coming!, (Sept. 19)

:10—I’ll start you off as I always do. Black people…Hispanic people…and all of our wonderful women. It’s time to Stop-The-Madness!!! Let’s bring the Trump train to a crashing STOP! Vote mid-term, vote general, JUST VOTE!!!

:09—Enormous condolences to my “lifelong Brother,” Dwight Law, for the passing of his dear mother…and my second mother…Thelma Law. A wonderful life lived.

:08—I know I am in the minority. I also know that Le’Veon Bell is playing the cards they dealt him. But look, I am old school, like a mug. In the offseason, get a zillion dollars if you can…preseason, get a couple zillion more. But when it’s showtime, I want everybody on deck. I don’t want you messing with my legacy or my playoff and/or Super Bowl money. I say un-ring that Bell! Send Le’Veon packin’. I am just sayin’.

:07—By the way, here’s why that’s an easy call. Some of you have forgotten and some of you just don’t know, but, James Conner is the real deal. The legend that is Tony Dorsett…aka the greatest college running back in history…6,526 yards rushing. #2 in Pitt history? Yep, you guessed it. James Conner with 3,733 yards, ahead of Ray Graham, Curvin Richards, Craig “Ironhead” Heyward, Dion Lewis, LeSean “Shady” McCoy, Billy West, Elliott Walker and —and — and Curtis “Hall of Fame” Martin…and, oh yea, he beat cancer…Now shut up!

:06—I guess you know that without the members of “The Locker Room” I would just be another handsome, talented, creative sports writer. But it’s the Locker Room cats that made me famous. A tip of the cap to our latest inductee into the Locker Room —Brother Solomon White, a South Hills High School graduate (won’t hold that against him). Keep on reading, S.W.

:05—A big shoutout to good brother Reggie Smith. He’s been doing major work with our kids for the better part of 20 years here in the Burgh. Nothing has changed for this former Pitt football star. He’s teamed up with hometown lady and WNBA star Swin Cash to host “Cash for Kids Middle School Basketball Tournament” for Boys and Girls on Sept. 29th & 30th at McKeesport Senior High School. Teams can still enter. For information, contact Reggie Smith at rsmith@swincash.com.

:04—Just look over there…no, over there, to the right…you should see a promotion on this page about “The Great Savoy Car Cruise and Show” to benefit disadvantaged kids.

:03—There’s a reason it’s called “Best of the Batch.” It’s because he’s recognized as one of the best professional athletes to give back to the community. The fact that he’s a Pittsburgh guy only makes it better. A Black and Gold thank you to Charlie Batch and the Best of the Batch Foundation for their very generous donation to the Champions/Great Savoy Car Cruise and Show. And a tremendous thank you to the fabulous Yasmin Shaheed for her support to help make it happen.

:02 —Yea, I am at my spot. It’s Sunday, the Steelers are playing, why wouldn’t I be at my spot? But I gotta tell ya, from where I sit I don’t like what I see. The boys are back in town, but, it looks like they left their game in Cleveland. The defense…oh boy…terrible. Down 21 points to the Chiefs that fast! Now the Steelers are 0-1-1 and Tampa Bay is next, and they’re 2-0…

:01—Coming Soon…The 5th Anniversary Edition of the Pittsburgh City League All Sports Hall of Fame Inductions on Friday, Nov. 2. There’s a welcome home reception, followed by the City League Hall of Fame inductions the next night. Give me a call at 412-628-4856 for all the information, such as locations, times, etc. What I can say in this column is that there are 40 total inductees, so please plan for an incredible evening.

Recognition of the Fallen Heroes

Bob Harrison—West

Nate Smith—South

Rock Figerelli—Carrick

Derrick Moore—Allderdice

DiAndre Smith—Brashear

Jeff Knoxx—Oliver

Tyke Branch—Langley

Levi Doswell—West

Rip Nixon—West

Senior Legends of the City

Ralph McDaniels—Peabody

Len Gallo—West

Ray Hooper—South Hills

Dave Jetter—West

Frank Batista—West

Virgil Bocheli—West

Coaches of the Game

Pat Carmack—Langley

Howard Bullard—Allderdice

Jim Kahn—Peabody

Bill Cooper—Carrick

Debbie Lewis—Schenley

Kathy Olesak—Schenley

Hall of Fame Team

The 1988–89 Perry Traditional Academy City League and State Champion Football Team

Future Stars High School Student Athletes Award (TBA)

:00—Next week, I’ll announce the 2018 Hall of Fame Class. “City League, It’s Your Time, It’s Your Turn!”

