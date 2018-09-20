New Pittsburgh Courier’s Business Calendar (Sept. 19)

PowerBreakfast

SEPT. 21—The African American Chamber of Commerce of Western PA will host Community College of Allegheny County President Dr. Quintin Bullock as its PowerBreakfast speaker, 7:30 – 9 a.m., at the Rivers Club, Oxford Center, 301 Grant Street, Pgh., 15219. His presentation will include an overview of the college and its business opportunities.

Entrepreneurship Workshop

SEPT. 22—The Chatham University Women’s Business Center will host a Build Your Business Workshop, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Chatham University Eastside, Entrepreneurship Hub, 6585 Penn Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15206. Representatives from SCORE Pittsburgh will join other business experts and seasoned entrepreneurs will discuss the following topics: business planning, marketing and sales, financing, legal issues and business lessons learned. A continental breakfast will be provided. For more information, call 412-365-1448.

Mortgage Workshop

SEPT. 22—Dollar Bank presents Mortgages For Men, 9 a.m., at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center. The seminar, hosted by Harold Hayes will cover matched savings for closing costs; credit counseling and restoration; affordable mortgage and down payment options, and programs to help public housing residents become homeowners. The event is free and includes a continental breakfast. To register, call 1-800-345-3655.

Training Event

SEPT. 26—The Duquesne University Small Business Development Center presents Finding and Buying the Right Franchise, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. 108 Rockwell Hall, 600 Forbes Avenue, Pittsburgh 15282. John Tubridy from FranNet will review: pros and cons of becoming a franchisee; steps involved in finding the right franchise for you; misconceptions of franchising; qualifications requirements (personal finances and professional experience); what to expect to see in a Franchise Disclosure Document, and questions to ask the franchisor before investing. For more information, call 412-396-6233.

Urban Manufacturing Gathering

SEPT. 26-SEPT. 28—Bridgeway Capital and the Urban Manufacturing Alliance will host their Urban Gathering 2018 at 7800 Susquehanna Street in Homewood. The gathering will include a welcoming reception Sept. 26, structured and unstructured networking and industry sessions Sept. 27, and tours of various sites and facilities Sept. 28. For more information, or to register, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/uma-pittsburgh-gathering-tickets-45781513740

