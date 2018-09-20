Joshua back ‘home’ to face Povetkin for heavyweight titles

Sports
Boxers, Britain’s Anthony Joshua, left, and Russia’s Alexander Povetkin pose for photographers with boxing promoter Eddie Hearn, centre, after a press conference at Wembley stadium in London, Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018. Joshua and Povetkin are due to fight for the WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO heavyweight titles in a boxing match on Saturday at Wembley stadium. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

LONDON (AP) — This was supposed to be the week Anthony Joshua completed his whirlwind six-year journey from Olympic gold medalist to undisputed world heavyweight champion.

Deontay Wilder should have been the opponent, Las Vegas potentially the venue. Instead, Joshua has to take a detour.

The 28-year-old Briton was back home in London on Thursday, ready to fulfil his mandatory obligations by facing Russian fighter Alexander Povetkin at Wembley Stadium.

It’s not the fight he wanted — Wilder, the WBC champion, remains his No. 1 priority — but he knows it’s another important step toward his ultimate goal of unifying the division.

Joshua, the IBF, WBO and WBA titleholder, says “I feel relaxed and calm. It’s not new to me anymore. I feel like this is home and where I’m going to perform.”

