Public Notice 9-19-18

NOTICE

Applications are now being accepted by the Allegheny County Health Department for the Master and Journeyman Plumber licensing examinations to be held on Wednesday, December 5, 2018.

Applications are to be received in the Plumbing Office, Clack Health Center, 3901 Penn Avenue, Building #5, Pittsburgh PA 15224-1318, by Friday, November 2, 2018

Applicants possessing the required qualifications will be notified by mail of the scheduled date, time, and place for the examinations.

Applications for or information about these licensing examinations may be obtained from the Plumbing Office by calling (412) 578-8036 between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.

