Several celebrities and organizations have stepped up to help communities in North and South Carolina affected by Hurricane Florence, which forced major evaluations and flooded the areas with massive rain after it made landfall last week.
RELATED: Hurricane Florence Likely To Hit Black Residents The Hardest
Most recently, Michael Jordan, who is the majority owner of the Charlotte Hornets and was raised in Wilmington, North Carolina, donated $2 million to Florence recovery efforts. The basketball legend, 55, has family and friends in the Carolinas, where several towns are still burdened with high water levels.
“It just hits home,” Jordan said to The Associated Press. “I know all of those places: Wilmington, Fayetteville, Myrtle Beach, New Bern, and Wallace, which is where my father is from. So quite naturally it hits home, and I felt like I had to act in a sense that this is my home.”
The NAACP, which often plays the role of watchdog in looking at how the federal government responds to hurricanes, also announced guidelines on managing damage brought by the storm. They have offered two guides: Super Storm Florence Unit Advisory and Equity in Emergency Management Monitoring Toolkit. The historic civil rights organization recognizes that the brunt of brutal storms is heavily felt by communities of color.
SEE ALSO:
After Five Search Warrants, Amber Guyger’s Apartment Was Reportedly Never Searched
Apartment Door Locks Could Prove Amber Guyger Lied After Killing Botham Jean
Devastating Photos And Videos Of Hurricane Florence
Devastating Photos And Videos Of Hurricane Florence
1.1 of 11
2.Source:Getty 2 of 11
3.Source:Getty 3 of 11
4.Source:Getty 4 of 11
5.Source:Getty 5 of 11
6.Source:Getty 6 of 11
7.Source:Getty 7 of 11
8.Source:Getty 8 of 11
9.Source:Getty 9 of 11
10.Source:Getty 10 of 11
11.11 of 11
From NAACP to Michael Jordan, here’s how African Americans are helping with Hurricane Florence was originally published on newsone.com