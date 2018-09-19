Employment Opportunities 9-19-18

AUBERLE

Healing Children & Families

Since 1952, Auberle has been dedicated to transforming the lives of children, youth & families. Auberle is a nationally recognized human service agency serving 4,000+ children & families each year.

Currently hiring for:

•Accountant – FT

•SNAP Case Aide/Driver – PT

•Case Manager – FT

•412 Youth Zone Coach – FT

•Supervisor – Residential/Shelter Programs – FT

•Therapist – Behavioral Health – FT

•Therapist –Homebuilders® – FT

•Youth Care Workers –FT/PT

•Electronic Health Records (EHR) Specialist – FT

If you are highly motivated, passionate about youth & interested in making a difference, visit http://www.auberle.org to apply. EOE

F/T Adult Assistant Services

The Borough of Wilkinsburg is accepting applications for (2) positions of F/T Adult Assistant Services in the Wilkinsburg Public Library. The hourly rate of pay for this position is $13.78. A position description which defines the job duties, responsibilities and qualifications is available at http://www.wilkinsburgpa.gov. Applications will be accepted through Wednesday, September 26, at 4:00 PM. Applications may be obtained during regular business hours at the Wilkinsburg Municipal Building, 605 Ross Ave, Wilkinsburg PA, 15221 or at www.wilkinsburgpa.gov.

Borough of Wilkinsburg residency is required.

EEO/AA

Deputy Chief Operations Officer – Transportation

Port Authority is seeking a Deputy Chief Operations Officer – Transportation to be responsible for overall management of operational activities, including fixed-route bus and light-rail transportation. Ensures a commitment to safety through leadership and implementing practices that demonstrate safety as a fundamental value and a priority of all aspects of work. Responsible for identifying and developing short, medium, and long-range operational strategies to ensure strong on-time performance, cost-effective operations, a positive customer experience and a safety-focused culture.

Essential Functions:

•Directs a team to provide a transportation system that is reliable and high-quality. Creates a work environment that instills safety as a fundamental value and supports employee development and uses a model of continuous improvement to achieve a strong safety and customer-focused culture.

•Communicates with staff on a continual basis; coaches and mentors’ employees; establishes goals and objectives; meets regularly with internal staff to review various projects and programs. Meets with Employee Relations and Union Representatives on an ongoing basis to discuss mutual topics that affect the efficient and effective operations of the division.

Job requirements include:

•High School Diploma or GED.

•BA/BS degree in Automotive, Industrial, Mechanical, Electrical Engineering, Business Administration or related field. Experience may be substituted for education on a year-for-year basis.

•Ten (10) years of progressively responsible diversified experience in all facets of bus and/or rail transit operations, including experience in street operations and knowledge of dispatching functions.

•Five (5) years of supervisory experience.

•Knowledge of safety, state and FTA regulations and quality assurance functions as it relates to bus and/or rail operations.

•Knowledge of development and oversight of capital and operating budgets.

•Knowledge of union policies and procedures with the ability to effectively and equitably deal with labor relations problems.

•Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, including the ability to establish and maintain positive working relationships with those encountered in the course of work.

•Must possess a valid driver’s license and safe driving record.

•Must be available during an emergency or disaster and as such, may be asked to work during these emergencies or disasters.

Preferred attributes:

•Master’s degree in Automotive, Industrial, Mechanical, Electrical Engineering, Business Administration or related field.

•Transit/Transportation experience.

We offer a comprehensive compensation and benefits package. Interested candidates should forward a cover letter (with salary requirements) and resume to:

Inez Colon

Employment Department

345 Sixth Avenue, 3rd Floor

Pittsburgh, PA 15222-2527

IColon@portauthority.org

EOE

F/T children Assistant Services

The Borough of Wilkinsburg is accepting applications for the position of F/T children Assistant Services in the Wilkinsburg Public Library. The hourly rate of pay for this position is $13.51. A position description which defines the job duties, responsibilities and qualifications is available at http://www.wilkinsburgpa.gov. Applications will be accepted through Wednesday, September 26, 2018 at 4:00 PM. Applications may be obtained during regular business hours at the Wilkinsburg Municipal Building, 605 Ross Ave, Wilkinsburg, PA 15221 or at www.wilkinsburgpa.gov.

Borough of Wilkinsburg residency is required.

EEO/AA

Deputy Chief Operations Officer – Maintenance

Port Authority is seeking a Deputy Chief Operations Officer – Maintenance to be responsible for the Authority’s bus, rail and non-revenue vehicle maintenance and staff. Develops and implements bus and rail preventative maintenance policies, procedures, and performance standards, and programs to ensure safe and efficient operations of fleet. Insures production of high quality, cost effective rebuilt fleet components and major repairs. Oversees bus maintenance training and bus warranty programs.

Essential Functions:

•Oversees the development, implementation and management of a comprehensive preventive maintenance program for the repair of all bus, rail and non-revenue vehicles. Develops and measures key operating performance indicators (KPI’s) for areas of responsibility.

•Develops and implements procedures and policies related to effective maintenance operations. Develops and monitors performance standards. Evaluates works methods and operations, division policies, procedures, and services to determine effectiveness. Review statistical data reports relating to performance indicators.

Job requirements include:

•High School Diploma or GED.

•BA/BS degree in Transportation Management, Business & Public Administration, Engineering or related field. Experience may be substituted for education on a year-for-year basis.

•Ten (10) years of progressively responsible diversified experience in all facets of bus maintenance operations, including considerable experience in inspection, maintenance and repair of bus, rail or related vehicular fleet.

•Five (5) years of supervisory experience.

•Knowledge of safety, state and FTA regulations and quality assurance functions as it relates to bus, rail and non-revenue vehicle maintenance operations.

•Knowledge of development and oversight of capital and operating budgets.

•Knowledge of union policies and procedures with the ability to effectively and equitably deal with labor relations problems.

•Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, including the ability to establish and maintain positive working relationships with those encountered in the course of work.

•Must possess a valid driver’s license and safe driving record.

•Familiarity with federal, state, local laws and regulations related to areas of responsibility.

•Must be available during an emergency or disaster and as such, may be asked to work during these emergencies or disasters.

Preferred attributes:

•Master’s degree in Automotive, Industrial, Mechanical, Electrical Engineering, Business Administration or related field.

•Transit/Transportation experience.

•Experience in a union environment.

We offer a comprehensive compensation and benefits package. Interested candidates should forward a cover letter (with salary requirements) and resume to:

Inez Colon

Employment Department

345 Sixth Avenue, 3rd Floor

Pittsburgh, PA 15222-2527

IColon@portauthority.org

EOE

