Bids and Proposals 9-19-18

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

The Sports & Exhibition Authority (SEA) will receive sealed bids for the bid package identified below for the David L. Lawrence Convention Center (DLLCC). The contract for this work will be with the SEA. Inquiries regarding the bidding should be made to the DLLCC, 1000 Ft. Duquesne Blvd, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, Attention: Ryan Buries- E-mail: rburies@pittsburghcc.com, Telephone: 412-325-6179. Bid Packages may be obtained after the date identified below through Accu-Copy at (724) 935-7055 or http://www.accu-copy.com/planroom.html.

This Advertisement applies to the following Bid Package:

Project: DLLCC

Bid Package Name: Installation of Electric for Network Lounge

Bid Package Available: Mon., Sept. 17, 2018

Approximate Value: $35,000

Time/Date/Location for Pre-Bid Meeting: 9:00 AM, Thurs., Sept. 20, 2018

Time/Date/Location for Bid: 2:00 PM, Fri., Sept. 28, 2018, DLLCC, 1000 Ft. Duquesne Blvd, Pittsburgh, PA 15222

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

The David L. Lawrence Convention Center (DLLCC) will receive sealed bids for the bid package identified below. Inquiries regarding the bidding should be made to SMG, 1000 Fort Duquesne Blvd. Pittsburgh, PA 15222, Attention: Conor McGarvey – E-mail: cmcgarvey@pittsburghcc.com. Bid Packages may be obtained after the date identified below through Accu-Copy at 724-935-7055 or http://www.accu-copy.com/planroom.html.

This Advertisement applies to the following Bid Package:

Project: DLLCC

Bid Package Name: Digital & Static Signage Fabrication,

Demolition and Installation

Bid Package Available: Fri., Sept. 14, 2018

Time/Date/Location

Non-Mandatory Pre-Bid Meeting: 10:00 AM, Sept. 20, 2018

Bid Due Date: 1:00 PM, Oct. 2, 2018, SMG Admin. Office, At DLCC off East Lobby, 1000 Fort Duquesne Blvd., Pittsburgh, PA 15222

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

The David L. Lawrence Convention Center (DLLCC) will receive sealed bids for the below listed bid package. Inquiries regarding the bidding should be made to DLLCC Administrative Office, 1000 Ft. Duquesne Blvd., Pittsburgh, PA 15222, Attention: Joseph Garcia; E-mail: jgarcia@pittsburghcc.com; Telephone: (412) 325-6178.

This Advertisement applies to the following Bid Package:

Project: DLLCC

Bid Package Name: New Electric Forklift with Charging Station

Bid Package Available: Tues., Sept. 18, 2018

Bids Due Time/Date/Location: 2:00 PM, Fri., Sept. 28, 2018, DLLCC Administrative Office, 1000 Fort Duquesne Blvd., Pittsburgh, PA 15222

PORT AUTHORITY OF ALLEGHENY COUNTY

ADVERTISEMENT

Separate sealed Bids for the Work as listed hereinafter will be received at the Purchasing and Materials Management Department of Port Authority of Allegheny County (Authority) Heinz 57 Center, 345 Sixth Avenue, Third Floor, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, 15222-2527 until 1:30 p.m. on October 17, 2018 and will be publicly opened and read immediately thereafter at the same address. Each Bidder shall be solely responsible for assuring that its Bid is both received and time stamped by a representative of the Purchasing and Materials Management Department at or before the advertised time for submission of Bids. Bids received or time stamped in the Purchasing and Materials Management Department after the advertised time for the submission of Bids shall be non-responsive and therefore ineligible for Award.

WEST MIFFLIN DIVISION GARAGE OIL/WATER SEPARATOR

REPLACEMENT PROJECT

CONTRACT NO. WM-18-11

The Work of this Project includes, but is not limited to, the furnishing of all labor, materials, tools, equipment and incidentals necessary for the removal and disposal of two existing oil/water separators and the installation of one (1) 15,000 gallon oil/water separator and one (1) 12,000 gallon oil/water separator and associated sensor cabling. The Work of the project also includes storm water drainage piping.

Bid Documents will be available for public inspection and may be obtained on or after September 17, 2018 at Authority’s offices at the following address:

Port Authority of Allegheny County

Purchasing and Materials Management Department

Heinz 57 Center

345 Sixth Avenue, Third Floor

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15222-2527

Bid Documents are available for purchase as follows: Bid Documents are available in an electronic form on compact disk upon payment of $15 per CD. Payment shall be by check or money order (NO CASH), payable to “Port Authority of Allegheny County.” No refunds of payment will be made. Upon request, Bid Documents can be mailed upon receipt of payment in full. Should the purchaser wish to have the Bid Documents delivered via special delivery, such as UPS or Federal Express, the purchaser shall provide its appropriate account numbers for such special delivery methods.

This Project may be funded, in part, by, and subject to certain requirements of, the County of Allegheny and/or the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

Authority, in compliance with 74 Pa.C.S. § 303, as may be amended, require that certified Diverse Businesses (“DBs”) have the maximum opportunity to participate in the performance of contracts and subcontracts for this Project. In this regard, all Bidders shall make good faith efforts in accordance with 74 Pa.C.S. § 303, to ensure that DBs have the maximum opportunity to compete for and perform contracts. Bidders shall also not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, creed, age, disability, national origin, sexual origin, gender identity or status as a parent in the award and performance of contracts for this Project. If aid is required to involve DBs in the Work, Bidders are to contact Authority’s Director of Employee Relations and OEO at (412) 566-5262.

The Bidder’s attention is directed to the following contacts for Bidder’s questions:

Procedural Questions Regarding Bidding:

Cindy Denner – Authority

(412) 566-5117

All other questions relating to the Bid Documents must be submitted by mail or email to:

Port Authority of Allegheny County

Heinz 57 Center

345 Sixth Avenue, Third Floor

Pittsburgh, PA 15222-2527

Attn: Cindy Denner

Email: cdenner@portauthority.org

In addition, the Bidder’s attention is directed to the following schedule of activities for preparation of its Bid:

9:00 AM Pre-Bid Conference

September 26, 2018 Port Authority of Allegheny County

Heinz 57 Center

Neal Holmes Conference Room

345 Sixth Avenue, Fifth Floor

Pittsburgh, PA 15222-2527

(Attendance is not mandatory, but strongly recommended)

Pre-Bid Site Tour [Immediately following the Pre-Bid Conference]

1:30 p.m. Bids Due

October 17, 2018 Purchasing and Materials

Management Department

Authority reserves the right to reject any or all Bids

HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF PITTSBURGH

INVITATION FOR BIDS (IFB) FOR

EMERGENCY TREE AND SHRUB REMOVAL

AUTHORITY WIDE

IFB# 300-30-18

The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh (HACP) hereby request proposals from qualified Firms or Individuals capable of providing the following service(s):

EMERGENCY TREE AND SHRUB REMOVAL AUTHORITY WIDE

IFB# 300-30-18

The documents will be available no later than September 17, 2018 and signed, sealed bids will be accepted until 12:00 p.m. on October 5, 2018 at which time they will be Time and Date Stamped at 100 Ross Street 2nd Floor, Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15219, at which time they will be opened and read aloud.

Parties or individuals interested in responding may download a copy of the Solicitation from the Business Opportunities page of www.HACP.org.

Questions or inquiries should be directed to:

Mr. Kim Detrick

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh –

Procurement Director

100 Ross Street

2nd Floor, Suite 200

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

412-456-5116 Opt 1

A pre bid meeting will be held:

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

Procurement Dept.

100 Ross Street 2nd. Fl. Ste. 200

Pittsburgh, PA 15213

September 27, 2018

12:00 P.M.

The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh strongly encourages certified minority business enterprises and women business enterprises to respond to this solicitation.

HACP’s has revised their website. As part of those revisions, vendors must now register and log-in, in order to view and download IFB/RFPs documentation.

Caster D. Binion,

Executive Director

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

HACP conducts business in accordance with all federal, state, and local civil rights laws, including but not limited to Title VII, the Fair Housing Act, Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, the Americans with Disabilities Act, The PA Human Relations Act, etc. and does not discriminate against any individuals protected by these statutes.

HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF PITTSBURGH

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL (RFP) FOR

EMERGENCY RESPONSE AND CLEANUP REBID

RFP #300-28-18REBID

The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh (HACP) hereby request proposals from qualified Firms or Individuals capable of providing the following service(s):

EMERGENCY RESPONSE AND CLEANUP REBID

RFP #300-28-18REBID

The documents will be available no later than September 17, 2018 and signed, sealed proposals will be accepted until 10:00 a.m. on October 12, 2018 at which time they will be Time and Date Stamped at 100 Ross Street 2nd Floor, Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15219.

Parties or individuals interested in responding may download a copy of the Solicitation from the Business Opportunities page of www.HACP.org.

Questions or inquiries should be directed to:

Mr. Kim Detrick

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

Procurement Department

100 Ross Street

2nd Floor, Suite 200

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

412-456-5116 Opt 1

A pre-submission meeting will be held:

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

Procurement Dept.

100 Ross Street 2nd. Fl. Ste. 200

Pittsburgh, PA 15213

September 28, 2018

10:00 A.M.

The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh strongly encourages certified minority business enterprises and women business enterprises to respond to this solicitation.

HACP’s has revised their website. As part of those revisions, vendors must now register and log-in, in order to view and download IFB/RFPs documentation.

Caster D. Binion,

Executive Director

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

HACP conducts business in accordance with all federal, state, and local civil rights laws, including but not limited to Title VII, the Fair Housing Act, Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, the Americans with Disabilities Act, The PA Human Relations Act, etc. and does not discriminate against any individuals protected by these statutes.

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed proposals will be received by the Municipality of Penn Hills, Pennsylvania, at the Purchasing Office, located at 102 Duff Road Pittsburgh PA 15235, 10:30 A.M. prevailing time, Wednesday October 10, 2018, and will be publicly opened immediately thereafter in the Council Chambers, at the Government Center, 102 Duff Road, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, 15235, for the furnishing of all labor and material (as required) for:

DEMOLITIONS – Penn Hills 2018 Package Number 12

708 Beulah Road 369-P-306

110 Bessemer Street 632-B-192

206 Curtis Street 296-D-244

222 Dorothy Drive 368-H-256

12409 Frankstown Road 448-R-337

1916 Funston Street 172-S-12

10019 Grandview Avenue 295-G-249

1855 Lincoln Road 172-S-339

29 Paxico Avenue 172-M-284

10134 Pearl Road 295-H-15

1891 Runnette Street 173-D-294

This project is funded 100% with Federal Community Development Block Grant Funds.

This project will be financed with assistance from HUD; and therefore, it is subject to Section 3 of the Housing and Urban Development Act of 1968, which gives preference in hiring to low and very-low income persons.

Specifications may be obtained at the Administration/Purchasing Office (412)342-0360, Government Center 102 Duff Road Pittsburgh PA 15235 for a non refundable fee of $25.00.

Potential bidders with hearing impairment requiring information on this project can call the State Relay Office at 1-800-654-5984 to contact the Municipality.

Proposal must be on Standard Proposal Forms in the manner therein and be enclosed in a sealed envelope bearing the name and address of the bidder on the outside, addressed to the Purchasing Office and marked: “Demolitions – Penn Hills 2018 Package Number 12”.

Proposal must be accompanied by a certified check drawn upon a National or State Bank and made payable without conditions to the Municipality of Penn Hills, in an amount not less than ten (10) percent of the proposal, or a Bid Bond, and be delivered to the place and hour named.

The Municipality reserves the right to reject any or all proposals.

Attention is called to the Federal requirements regarding employment, non-discrimination, safety and State regulations.

The Municipality reserves the right to award this solicitation on an item-by-item basis or lump sum basis, whichever is in the best interest of the Municipality

The Municipality reserves the right to remove any property from the demo list before actual demo takes place.

Mohammed F. Rayan

Municipal Manager

HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF PITTSBURGH

INVITATION FOR BIDS (IFB) FOR

MILLING AND ASPHALT PATCHING AT PENFORT STREET REBID

IFB# 300-29-18REBID

The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh (HACP) hereby request proposals from qualified Firms or Individuals capable of providing the following service(s):

MILLING AND ASPHALT

PATCHING AT PENFORT STREET REBID

IFB# 300-29-18REBID

The documents will be available no later than September 17, 2018 and signed, sealed bids will be accepted until 9:00 a.m. on October 12, 2018 at which time they will be Time and Date Stamped at 100 Ross Street 2nd Floor, Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15219, at which time they will be opened and read aloud.

Parties or individuals interested in responding may download a copy of the Solicitation from the Business Opportunities page of www.HACP.org.

Questions or inquiries should be directed to:

Mr. Kim Detrick

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh –

Procurement Director

100 Ross Street

2nd Floor, Suite 200

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

412-456-5116 Opt 1

A pre bid meeting will be held:

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

Procurement Dept.

100 Ross Street 2nd. Fl. Ste. 200

Pittsburgh, PA 15213

September 28, 2018

9:00 A.M.

The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh strongly encourages certified minority business enterprises and women business enterprises to respond to this solicitation.

HACP’s has revised their website. As part of those revisions, vendors must now register and log-in, in order to view and download IFB/RFPs documentation.

Caster D. Binion,

Executive Director

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

HACP conducts business in accordance with all federal, state, and local civil rights laws, including but not limited to Title VII, the Fair Housing Act, Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, the Americans with Disabilities Act, The PA Human Relations Act, etc. and does not discriminate against any individuals protected by these statutes.

NOTICE TO PROPOSERS

The Sports & Exhibition Authority of Pittsburgh and Allegheny County (SEA) will receive proposals for the below listed Request for Proposals (RFP). The contracts for this work will be with the SEA. The RFP may be obtained after the date identified below from Ryan Buries, email: rburies@pittsburghcc.com, Telephone: (412) 325-6179, Facsimile: (412) 325-6104.

This Advertisement applies to the following RFP:

Project: Engineering & Design Services for Fire Alarm System Component Replacement/Upgrade

RFP Available: Sept. 17, 2018

Time/Date/Location for Non-Mandatory Pre-Proposal Meeting: 1:00 PM Thurs., Sept. 20, 2018

Time/Date/Location for Proposals: 5:00 PM Fri., Sept. 28, 2018, David L. Lawrence Convention Center, SMG Admin Office- East Lobby, 1000 Ft. Duquesne Blvd, Pittsburgh, PA 15222

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: