Why Trump is falling in the polls

President Donald Trump walks down the steps of Air Force One at Sioux Falls Regional Airport, in Sioux Falls, S.D., Friday, Sept. 7, 2018. — AP Photo/Susan Walsh

President Ronald Reagan was called the “Teflon President,” because of his ability to deflect charges of corruption or scandal despite numerous controversies involving his administration.

Since taking office, President Donald Trump has faced his own share of controversies including allegations of infidelity, accusations of shady connections with Russia, public backlash to family separations at the border and criticism of the government’s response to relief efforts in Puerto Rico in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria last year.

Although his poll numbers have been historically low, Trump has maintained a relatively steady core of supporters, causing some to wonder if there is anything that would change public opinion of Trump.

But a recent drop in Trump’s approval ratings gives evidence that more Americans may be finally realizing that the nation elected an unfit person to be president.

Disapproval of Trump is at a new high and there is increasing support for special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference. Half of Americans in a new ABC News/Washington Post poll favor Congress initiating impeachment proceedings against the president.

Sixty percent in the national survey disapprove of Trump’s performance in office, 53 percent disapprove strongly, more than half for the first time. Only thirty-six percent approve.

The polls suggest that the Mueller investigation might have a role in Trump’s declining numbers.

Despite Trump’s repeated assertions that the Mueller investigation is a “witch hunt,” there are numerous incidents of wrongdoing.

Paul Manafort, former chairman of Trump’s presidential campaign, has been found guilty of bank and tax fraud and Michael Cohen who used to be Trump’s lawyer, pleaded guilty to federal crimes related to the Trump campaign.

They are among five officials associated with Trump who have been implicated as a result of Mueller’s investigation. Manafort has agreed to fully cooperate with the Mueller investigation.

A new CNN poll found voters, approved of Mueller (50 percent) over Trump (30 percent) when it comes to the handling of the Russia investigation. Mueller’s approval rating has increased 9 points since CNN asked the same question in June.

Trump’s declining approval ratings are also likely a reflection of Americans tiring of his juvenile Tweets and tantrums, anti-democratic tendencies and scandal tainted administration.

But the poll that counts the most is the election poll.

Americans will have a chance to give a referendum on his presidency in the midterm elections in November.

http://www.phillytrib.com/commentary/why-trump-is-falling-in-the-polls/article_5cb06d15-63db-5821-a6ba-b71313789956.html

