News
Home > News

Watch These ‘Regretful’ Trump Supporters Suddenly Realize 45 Is Immoral

Girl, bye!

9 reads
Leave a comment

Like no other presidential candidate in history, Donald Trump showed us exactly who he was during his hateful and divisive campaign. From attacking everyone from gold star families to the late John McCain to the “grab them by the p***y” scandal — but some women still decided to vote for Trump.

SEE ALSO: Texas Cop Shoots Unarmed Black Man For Entering His Own Truck

In a CNN sit down with female Trump supporters, there were regrets expressed about their vote. A panelist named Ally Bross said, “It starts with talking about women’s face lifts, I think. It’s disrespectful. I think the majority of women, I don’t think that they see him as a respectful pro-woman kind of man, especially people my age. In my age demographic, it’s a huge deal that he is not supportive of easily accessible women’s healthcare in terms of Planned Parenthood.”

Another panelist named Annie Anthony said, “My fear with President Trump is that his extramarital affairs will make it more of a norm, that the children will think this is acceptable behavior and it’s not — it’s hurtful behavior.”

The only Black woman on the panel claimed she will still vote for Trump. The Latina on the panel said she voted for him because of her Christianity—which is illogical.

Trump’s immoral behavior was well known before the election. What world were they living in? Furthermore, everyone was warned about Trump, so how could there be any shock or regret?

Watch the video below:

SEE ALSO:

Social Media Says It Has Identified The Dallas Cop Who Shot And Killed A Black Man In His Own Home

Meet Jogger Joe, The Man Who Took Racist Cue From BBQ Becky In Tossing Homeless Man’s Clothes

This Colin Kaepernick Retweet Says Everything You Need To Know About The NFL Players’ Anthem Grievance

Former President Obama Accepts The Paul H. Douglas Award For Ethics In Government At The University Of Illinois

13 Times Obama Sent Shots At Trump In Illinois Speech

13 photos Launch gallery

13 Times Obama Sent Shots At Trump In Illinois Speech

Continue reading 13 Times Obama Sent Shots At Trump In Illinois Speech

13 Times Obama Sent Shots At Trump In Illinois Speech

Barack Obama launched his midterm voting push with a speech addressing the "state of our democracy" at the University Of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign on Friday. Obama went in with a lot to say about Trump, delivering some of the strongest clapbacks to date. RELATED: Obama Endorses Illinois Governor Candidate Caught In Racist Conversation For those who believe Obama has been too lax and hasn't spoken up enough, the former president finally pulled no punches. Trump has been a product of a culture of people who are fearful of change, the ex-president said. “It did not start with Donald Trump. He is a symptom, not the cause," the ex-president said. "He’s just capitalizing on resentments that politicians have been fanning for years." But Trump wasn't the only one that Obama checked during the speech. The president gave a rundown on his thoughts of the Republican party. "Over the past few decades, the politics of division and resentment and paranoia has unfortunately found a home in the Republican party," Obama said. The speech had most of the signature and swagger that Obama has brought in his public speaking events during the more than a decade that he has been on the political landscape. He gave a lesson on U.S. history and reviewed his presidential record but his words on Trump were chosen as the speech's most memorable moments. Here are a few of those comments.

Watch These ‘Regretful’ Trump Supporters Suddenly Realize 45 Is Immoral was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours


×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Get It On Your Doorstep
Most Popular
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close