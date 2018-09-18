Meetings 9-12-18

NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETINGS

SEPTEMBER 20 and 26, 2018 at 5:30 PM

The Council of Allegheny County will conduct public meetings, pursuant to Bill No 10714-18, on Thursday, September 20th and Wednesday, September 26, 2018, with each session to take place from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Meeting locations are as follow:

Thursday, September 20:

Duquesne Elementary School

300 Kennedy Avenue

Duquesne, PA 15110

Wednesday, September 26:

Ryan Event Center

420 Chartiers Avenue

McKees Rocks, PA 15136

The primary purpose of these meetings is to gather information to be used in evaluating the potential for drafting an ordinance relating to the creation of a County citizen’s police review board.

Individuals wishing to speak must register in advance at least 24 hours before the scheduled beginning of the meeting, and in accordance with all applicable rules governing public comment at Council meetings which can be found on the County Council webpage https://www.allegheny

county.us/county-council/index.aspx, or by calling the Office of County Council at 412-350-6490, or in person at Room 119, County Courthouse, 436 Grant St. Please note: due to facility rental agreements, meetings must end promptly at 7:00, and time slots for offering comments are therefore limited.

Written testimony will also be accepted through 5:00 p.m. on September 28, 2018, without the need to sign up in advance. Written comments should be sent to:

Jared E. Barker, Chief Clerk

Allegheny County Council

436 Grant Street, Room 119

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

Jared.Barker@alleghenycounty.us

Urban Academy of Greater Pittsburgh Charter School

2018 – 2019 BOARD OF

TRUSTEES MEETINGS

437 Turrett Street,

Pittsburgh, PA 15206

Dial In: 605.475.4756

Pass Code: 403696

REGULAR TRUSTEE MEETINGS

5:30 PM Dinner | 6:00 PM Call to Order | 7:30 PM Adjournment

September 13, 2018

October 11, 2018

December 13, 2018

February 13, 2019

April 11, 2019

June 13, 2019

COMMITTEE MEETINGS

Dial In: 605.475.4756 | Pass Code: 403696

(meetings will take place by

conference call)

9:00 AM | School Performance

10:00 AM | Finance

11:00 AM | Executive

September 4, 2018

October 1, 2018

December 3, 2018

February 4, 2019

April 1, 2019

June 3, 2019

ANNUAL MEETING

January 10, 2019

PUBLIC NOTICE

ALLEGHENY COUNTY

SANITARY AUTHORITY

The Professional Services Committee of the Allegheny County Sanitary Authority will hold a special meeting for general purposes on September 13, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. prevailing time in the Trefz Board Room at its offices located at 3300 Preble Avenue, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15233. The public is invited to attend and participate.

