Meetings 9-12-18

NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETINGS
SEPTEMBER 20 and 26, 2018 at 5:30 PM
The Council of Allegheny County will conduct public meetings, pursuant to Bill No 10714-18, on Thursday, September 20th and Wednesday, September 26, 2018, with each session to take place from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Meeting locations are as follow:
Thursday, September 20:
Duquesne Elementary School
300 Kennedy Avenue
Duquesne, PA 15110
Wednesday, September 26:
Ryan Event Center
420 Chartiers Avenue
McKees Rocks, PA 15136
The primary purpose of these meetings is to gather information to be used in evaluating the potential for drafting an ordinance relating to the creation of a County citizen’s police review board.
Individuals wishing to speak must register in advance at least 24 hours before the scheduled beginning of the meeting, and in accordance with all applicable rules governing public comment at Council meetings which can be found on the County Council webpage https://www.allegheny
county.us/county-council/index.aspx, or by calling the Office of County Council at 412-350-6490, or in person at Room 119, County Courthouse, 436 Grant St. Please note: due to facility rental agreements, meetings must end promptly at 7:00, and time slots for offering comments are therefore limited.
Written testimony will also be accepted through 5:00 p.m. on September 28, 2018, without the need to sign up in advance. Written comments should be sent to:
Jared E. Barker, Chief Clerk
Allegheny County Council
436 Grant Street, Room 119
Pittsburgh, PA 15219
Jared.Barker@alleghenycounty.us
Urban Academy of Greater Pittsburgh Charter School
2018 – 2019 BOARD OF
TRUSTEES MEETINGS
437 Turrett Street,
Pittsburgh, PA 15206
Dial In: 605.475.4756
Pass Code: 403696
REGULAR TRUSTEE MEETINGS
5:30 PM Dinner | 6:00 PM Call to Order | 7:30 PM Adjournment
September 13, 2018
October 11, 2018
December 13, 2018
February 13, 2019
April 11, 2019
June 13, 2019
COMMITTEE MEETINGS
Dial In: 605.475.4756 | Pass Code: 403696
(meetings will take place by
conference call)
9:00 AM | School Performance
10:00 AM | Finance
11:00 AM | Executive
September 4, 2018
October 1, 2018
December 3, 2018
February 4, 2019
April 1, 2019
June 3, 2019
ANNUAL MEETING
January 10, 2019
PUBLIC NOTICE
ALLEGHENY COUNTY
SANITARY AUTHORITY
The Professional Services Committee of the Allegheny County Sanitary Authority will hold a special meeting for general purposes on September 13, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. prevailing time in the Trefz Board Room at its offices located at 3300 Preble Avenue, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15233. The public is invited to attend and participate.