Legal Notices 9-12-18

FICTITIOUS NAME

REGISTRATION

Notice is hereby given pursuant to the provisions of the Fictitious Names Act of Pennsylvania that an application for registration of a fictitious name (was/will be) filed with the the Department of State of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, for the conduct of a business under the fictitious name of Ricky Aban Photography with its principal office or place of business at 120 Bertley Ridge Drive, Moon TWP, PA 15108 The name and addresses, including street and number, if any, of all persons who are parties to the registration are: Ricardo Aban, 120 Bertley Ridge Drive, Moon TWP, PA 15108

NOTICE OF FINDING OF NO SIGNIFICANT IMPACT AND

NOTICE OF INTENT TO REQUEST RELEASE OF FUNDS

September 12, 2018

City of Pittsburgh – Office of Management and Budget

200 Ross Street, 2nd Floor

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

412-255-2211

These notices shall satisfy two separate but related procedural requirements for activities to be undertaken by the City of Pittsburgh.

REQUEST FOR RELEASE OF FUNDS

On or about September 28, 2018 the City of Pittsburgh will authorize the Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh to submit a request to the US Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) for the release of Moving to Work funds under Title 1 of the United States Housing Act of 1937, as amended, to undertake a project known as the St. Clair Village Disposition for the purpose of HACP to submit an application to HUD for the disposition of the vacant parcel of former St. Clair Village public housing site. The sale would be to the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) for the purpose of developing an urban farm with accessory structures and a mixed-income residential community of rental and for-sale homes.

FINDING OF NO SIGNIFICANT IMPACT

The City of Pittsburgh has determined that the project will have no significant impact on the human environment. Therefore, an Environmental Impact Statement under the National Environmental Policy Act of 1969 (NEPA) is not required. Additional project information is contained in the Environmental Review Record (ERR) on file at the address listed above and may be examined or copied weekdays 8 A.M to 5 P.M.

PUBLIC COMMENTS

Any individual, group, or agency may submit written comments on the ERR to the City of Pittsburgh at the above address. All comments received by September 27, 2018 will be considered by the City of Pittsburgh prior to authorizing submission of a request for release of funds. Comments should specify which Notice they are addressing.

Any individual, group, or agency may submit written comments on the ERR to:

Michael Petrucci

City of Pittsburgh,

200 Ross Street, 2nd Floor

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

412-255-2211

ENVIRONMENTAL CERTIFICATION

The City of Pittsburgh certifies to HUD that William Peduto in his capacity as Mayor, City of Pittsburgh consents to accept the jurisdiction of the Federal Courts if an action is brought to enforce responsibilities in relation to the environmental review process and that these responsibilities have been satisfied. HUD’s approval of the certification satisfies its responsibilities under NEPA and related laws and authorities and allows the Housing Authority City of Pittsburgh to use Program funds.

OBJECTIONS TO RELEASE OF FUNDS

HUD will accept objections to its release of funds and the City of Pittsburgh’s certification for a period of fifteen days following the anticipated submission date or its actual receipt of the request (whichever is later) only if they are on one of the following basis: (a) the certification was not executed by the Certifying Officer of the City of Pittsburgh; (b) the City of Pittsburgh has omitted a step or failed to make a decision or finding required by HUD regulations at 24 CFR part 58; (c) the grant recipient or other participants in the development process have committed funds, incurred costs or undertaken activities not authorized by 24 CFR Part 58 before approval of a release of funds by HUD; or (d) another Federal agency acting pursuant to 40 CFR Part 1504 has submitted a written finding that the project is unsatisfactory from the standpoint of environmental quality. Objections must be prepared and submitted in accordance with the required procedures (24 CFR Part 58, Sec. 58.76) and shall be addressed to

U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development,

Pittsburgh Office, Region III, William Moorhead Federal Building,

1000 Liberty Avenue, Suite 1000,

Pittsburgh, PA 15222-4004.

Potential objectors should contact HUD to verify the actual last day of the objection period.

WILLIAM PEDUTO

Mayor

City of Pittsburgh

