Employment Opportunities 9-12-18

Richmond Engineering Works LLC seeks Director of Business Development to work at Pittsburgh, PA, office to develop business opportunities w/P.R. China coal ports, power plants & mining companies. Must be fluent (reading, writing, & speaking) in Mandarin Chinese. Send resume w/cover ltr & salary reqs to: Richmond Engineering Works, 1601 Parkway View Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15205, Attn: Mr. Mark Judy, President.
Food Service Coordinator
K-5 Elementary School
Education and Experience:
Bachelor’s degree in Nutrition or dietary and three years increasingly responsible food service supervisory experience; relevant and related experience will be considered. Send resume to Urban Academy of Greater Pittsburgh Charter School, 437 Turrett Street, Pittsburgh, PA. 15206.
Act 33/34 Child Abuse Clearances and Criminal Record Clearances needed
No phone call please
AUBERLE
Healing Children & Families
Since 1952, Auberle has been dedicated to transforming the lives of children, youth & families. Auberle is a nationally recognized human service agency serving 4,000+ children & families each year.
Currently hiring for:
•Accountant – FT
•Administrative Assistant – PT
•Case Aide/Driver – Part-time (Placement Services) – PT
•SNAP Case Aide/Driver – PT
•Case Manager – FT
•412 Youth Zone Coach – FT
•Supervisor – Residential/Shelter Programs – FT
•Therapist –Homebuilders® – FT
•Youth Care Workers –FT/PT
•Night Monitor – FT
If you are highly motivated, passionate about youth & interested in making a difference, visit http://www.auberle.org to apply. EOE