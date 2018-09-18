Employment Opportunities 9-12-18

Richmond Engineering Works LLC seeks Director of Business Development to work at Pittsburgh, PA, office to develop business opportunities w/P.R. China coal ports, power plants & mining companies. Must be fluent (reading, writing, & speaking) in Mandarin Chinese. Send resume w/cover ltr & salary reqs to: Richmond Engineering Works, 1601 Parkway View Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15205, Attn: Mr. Mark Judy, President.

Food Service Coordinator

K-5 Elementary School

Education and Experience:

Bachelor’s degree in Nutrition or dietary and three years increasingly responsible food service supervisory experience; relevant and related experience will be considered. Send resume to Urban Academy of Greater Pittsburgh Charter School, 437 Turrett Street, Pittsburgh, PA. 15206.

Act 33/34 Child Abuse Clearances and Criminal Record Clearances needed

No phone call please

AUBERLE

Healing Children & Families

Since 1952, Auberle has been dedicated to transforming the lives of children, youth & families. Auberle is a nationally recognized human service agency serving 4,000+ children & families each year.

Currently hiring for:

•Accountant – FT

•Administrative Assistant – PT

•Case Aide/Driver – Part-time (Placement Services) – PT

•SNAP Case Aide/Driver – PT

•Case Manager – FT

•412 Youth Zone Coach – FT

•Supervisor – Residential/Shelter Programs – FT

•Therapist –Homebuilders® – FT

•Youth Care Workers –FT/PT

•Night Monitor – FT

If you are highly motivated, passionate about youth & interested in making a difference, visit http://www.auberle.org to apply. EOE

