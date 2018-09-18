Bids and Proposals 9-12-18

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

BALCONY & RAILING –

REHABILITATION PROJECT

Located At

PA 28-8-01 – ARNOLD

TOWERS

CITY OF ARNOLD –

WESTMORELAND COUNTY

RESTORATION

CONSTRUCTION –

CONTRACT: 28-8-01-2018-1-RC

The Westmoreland County Housing Authority (WCHA) is requesting sealed bids for restoration / rehabilitation of Apartment Balconies and Railing Systems, located at the Arnold Tower High-Rise Site. Sealed bids will be received by the WCHA, until September 25, 2018 at 10:00 A.M. Bids shall be deposited at the Administrative Office of the WCHA, 167 South Greengate Road, Greensburg PA 15601. Bids received will then be opened publically.

A Pre-Bid Meeting / Inspection is scheduled for September 14, 2018 at 10:00 A.M. (E.S.T.) Meeting location will be at ARNOLD TOWER – 1528 HORNE BOULEVARD, ARNOLD, PA. 15068 Attendance is not mandatory, but highly recommended.

Interested respondents can obtain a copy the bid documents via email from Erik Spiegel – Director A&E Services, eriks@wchaonline.com, telephone (724) 832-7248, ext. 3056. After September 11, 2018 – Electronic Bid Documents are available for downloading at no cost at http://www.wchaonline.com . Inquiries and plan holder registration can be emailed to eriks@wchaonline.com. Plan holders shall register with WCHA via email in accordance with the bid requirements.

THE BOARD OF PUBLIC EDUCATION

OF THE SCHOOL DISTRICT OF PITTSBURGH

Sealed bids will be received in the Office Of The Chief Operations Officer, Room 251, Administration Building, 341 South Bellefield Avenue until 11:00 A.M. prevailing time September 18, 2018 and will be opened at the same hour for the purchase of the following equipment and supplies:

Xerographic Paper

Refuse Removal/Recycling Services

Library Books

Swimming Pool Water Analysis

General Information regarding bids may be obtained at the Office of the Purchasing Agent, Service Center, 1305 Muriel Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15203. The bid documents are available on the School District’s Purchasing web site at: http://www.pghboe.net/pps/site/default.asp

Click on Bid Opportunities under Quick Links.

The Board of Public Education reserves the right to reject any and all bids, or select a single item from any bid.

M. Jordan

Purchasing

We are an equal rights and

opportunity school district

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT

TERMINAL MODERNIZATION PROGRAM

PROFESSIONAL

ARCHITECTURAL AND ENGINEERING DESIGN AND CONSTRUCTION PHASE SERVICES – LANDSIDE PROJECTS

The Allegheny County Airport Authority (ACAA) is soliciting proposals from interested and qualified firms to enter into a contract with the ACAA to provide Professional Architectural and Engineering (A/E) Design and Construction Phase Services for the Terminal Modernization Program (TMP) Landside Projects at Pittsburgh International Airport (PIT).

The intent of this Request for Proposals (RFP) is to solicit qualified A/E Teams for Landside Projects that support the TMP. The RFP is available on http://www.pittransformed.com.

Questions regarding the RFP will be accepted until 4:00 p.m. Monday, September 17, 2018 and shall be submitted via http://www.pittransformed.com. Additionally, any further information related to this RFP will be provided on http://www.pittransformed.com as it becomes available.

PORT AUTHORITY OF

ALLEGHENY COUNTY

Electronic Proposals will be received online at the Port Authority of Allegheny County’s Ebusiness website (http://ebusiness.portauthority.org).

Proposals/bid submittals will be due 11:00 AM on September 25, 2018 and will be read at 11:15 AM., the same day, at Port Authority’s Heinz location (345 Sixth Avenue, Third Floor, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15222-2527), for the following:

Electronic Proposal – Ebusiness website (http://ebusiness.

portauthority.org)

B180745AR Chemical Detection Systems Inspection & Maintenance

Paper Proposal – Documents are available for the following item at Port Authority’s

Main Offices

345 Sixth Avenue, Third Floor, Pittsburgh Pennsylvania 15222-2527

B180746A Fastener Supply Service

No bidder may withdraw a submitted Proposal for a period of 75 days after the scheduled time for opening of the sealed bids.

A Pre-Bid Conference will be held on each of the above items at 10:00am September 12, 2018 at Port Authority’s Heinz location (345 Sixth Avenue, Third Floor, Pittsburgh, PA). Attendance at this meeting is not mandatory, but is strongly encouraged. Questions regarding any of the above bids will not be entertained by the Port Authority within 48 hours of the scheduled bid opening.

These contracts may be subject to a financial assistance contract between Port Authority of Allegheny County and the United States Department of Transportation. The Contractor will be required to comply with all applicable Equal Employment Opportunity laws and regulations.

Contractor is responsible for expenses related to acquiring a performance bond and insurance where applicable. All items are to be FOB delivered unless otherwise specified. Costs for delivery, bond, and insurance shall be included in bidder’s proposal pricing.

Port Authority of Allegheny County hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively insure that in regard to any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprise will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, or national origin in consideration for an award.

The Board of Port Authority reserves the right to reject any or all bids.

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT

TERMINAL MODERNIZATION PROGRAM

CONSTRUCTION MANAGEMENT – AGENCY SERVICES

The Allegheny County Airport Authority (ACAA) is soliciting proposals from interested and qualified firms to enter into a contract with the ACAA to perform Construction Management (CM) – Agency Services for the Terminal Modernization Program (TMP) at Pittsburgh International Airport (PIT).

The intent of this Request for Proposals (RFP) is to solicit qualified CM Teams for Terminal and Landside Projects that support the TMP. The RFP is available on http://www.pittransformed.com.

Questions regarding the RFP will be accepted until 4:00 p.m. Monday, September 24, 2018 and shall be submitted via http://www.pittransformed.com. Additionally, any further information related to this RFP will be provided on http://www.pittransformed.com as it becomes available.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sealed bid proposals are hereby solicited for the Community College of Allegheny County, 800 Allegheny Avenue, Pittsburgh PA 15233 (412.237.3020) on the following items:

Bid Proposal No. 1028 – HVAC Environmental Control System Assurance Services

Proposals will be received at the Purchasing Department until 2:00 P.M. Prevailing Time on Thursday, September 20, 2018.

The CCAC Purchasing Department publishes all bids and RFPs via the CCAC website at https://www.ccac.edu/Bid-RFP_Opportunities.aspx. It will be each vendor’s responsibility to monitor the bid activity within the given website (“Bid and RFP Opportunities”) and ensure compliance with all applicable bid documents inclusive of any issued addenda. Failure to incorporate any applicable addenda in the final submittal may result in the rejection of your bid.

The Board of Trustees reserves the right to reject any and all bids.

The Community College of Allegheny County is an Affirmative Action/Equal Employment Opportunity Employer and encourages bids from Minority/Disadvantaged owned businesses.

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: