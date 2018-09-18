AUC’s Woodruff Library to Unveil Bloomberg Lab

The Atlanta University Center Robert W. Woodruff Library will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony to unveil its Financial Applications Learning Lab, powered by Bloomberg on Thursday, Sept. 20 at 1 p.m.,.

Equipped with 13 computer stations featuring Bloomberg Terminal software and an interactive Market Wall, the Financial Applications Learning Lab will provide hands-on learning experiences and allow students and faculty to engage in real-world applications with software and services that are employed throughout global financial markets. Users will be able to examine the principles of market structure and learn software programs that drive the financial marketplace.

The lab will support the teaching and learning activities of students and faculty in the Atlanta University Center—the largest consortium of HBCUs (historically Black colleges and universities) in the nation— in business, finance, economics and accounting fields.

“This Financial Applications Learning Lab is an essential tool for those seeking careers in finance, economics and more,” says Loretta Parham, CEO and library director. “We are excited to make this vital resource available to Atlanta University Center students to supplement their classroom learning and to help them excel in their chosen industries.”

The Bloomberg Terminal software is used by professionals in the financial sector and allows users to monitor and analyze real-time financial market data and place trades on the electronic trading platform. The Market Wall is a digital display that provides the latest stocks and bonds information, indices, currencies and the latest business news.

The AUC Woodruff Library will host a training session following the ribbon-cutting ceremony, at 2 p.m., with Bloomberg representatives to show AUC faculty and students how to use the lab.

