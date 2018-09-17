The Pastoral Installation of Rev. A. Marie Walker

REVEREND A. MARIE WALKER’S Pastoral Installation was held at Banquets Unlimited, next to St. John Baptist Church in Wilmerding, Sept. 9. The 11 a.m. worship service at the church, 209 Bridge St., was followed by the Installation Service and Dinner. Rev. Walker is now the pastor of St. John Baptist Church. She is also a member of the New Pittsburgh Courier family.
Pictured, at left, with REV.A. MARIE WALKER is Sr. Pastor George Williams of First Baptist Church in West Mifflin. (Photos by Courier photographer Dayna Delgado)
FAMILY—Grandsons Nate Black, left, and William Black, right, with their mother, Rev. Lynda Black, second from left, and grandmother, Rev. A. Marie Walker.
REV. TYBITHA BURNEY, REV. A. MARIE WALKER
REV. A. MARIE WALKER with Trustee Jesse Jones of St. John Baptist Church in Wilmerding.
A HUGE OCCASION—Rev. A. Marie Walker, seated, with, from left: Rev. Tybitha Burney, Pastor Christine Pope Portis, Pastor James Douglas Burwell, Pastor Cora Suiter, and Pastor Michael Rhue.