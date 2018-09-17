The Pastoral Installation of Rev. A. Marie Walker

REVEREND A. MARIE WALKER’S Pastoral Installation was held at Banquets Unlimited, next to St. John Baptist Church in Wilmerding, Sept. 9. The 11 a.m. worship service at the church, 209 Bridge St., was followed by the Installation Service and Dinner. Rev. Walker is now the pastor of St. John Baptist Church. She is also a member of the New Pittsburgh Courier family.

Like us at https://www.facebook.com/pages/New-Pittsburgh-Courier/143866755628836?ref=hl

Follow @NewPghCourier on Twitter https://twitter.com/NewPghCourier

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: