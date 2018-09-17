LaQuan McDonald Trial Live Updates As Ex-Chicago Cop Jason Van Dyke Faces Life For Killing Black Teen

UPDATED 2:12 p.m. EDT — Defense attorneys continued to spar with prosecutors during opening statements on Monday in Chicago during the murder trial of former police officer Jason Van Dyke, who shot a Black teenager 16 times in an apparent case of brutality and department-wide corruption.
A series of witnesses took the stand before the court broke for lunch in the afternoon, with police witnesses defending Van Dyke and witnesses for the prosecution insisting that LaQuan McDonald didn’t pose enough of a threat to warrant being shot, let alone 16 times.
UPDATED 12:55 p.m. EDT — The jury was shown the video of the shooting, after which special prosecutor Joseph McMahon told jurors that “not a single shot was necessary or justified,” the Associated Press reported.
UPDATED 12:07 p.m. EDT — Jason Van Dyke‘s defense attorney was trying to paint a picture of Laquan McDonald as an aggressor who wanted a confrontation with police, according to reporters in the court room.
UPDATED: 11:25 a.m. EDT — After getting an earlier victory to not move the trial venue, defense lawyers secured a second win of the day by saying that Jason Van Dyke reloaded his weapon after killing LaQuan McDonald because he was trained to do so, according to a report on social media.
Van Dyke shot LaQuan 16 times, even after the victim had fallen to the ground back during the incident in 2014.
Original story:
The trial over a white police officer killing a Black teenager in Chicago in was scheduled to begin on Monday, nearly four years after Jason Van Dyke gunned down LaQuan McDonald in an apparent case of murder by way of brutality and corruption.
Follow here for live updates from the trial.
The former Chicago Police Department (CPD) officer fatally shot LaQuan 16 times in 2014, and cops released the shooting video in 2015 after a court order. CPD faced allegations of covering up the shooting, with its account contradicting what dashboard camera video showed was LaQuan trying to walk away from Van Dyke at the time of the killing.
Police officers encountered the 17-year-old on the evening of Oct. 20, 2014, after receiving a complaint about a suspect trying to break into vehicles, according to police officials. Two officers followed the Black teen in their patrol vehicle from a distance before calling for a backup officer with a Taser. Van Dyke, one of the backup officers who arrived, allegedly got out of his vehicle with his gun drawn and started shooting as LaQuan moved slightly away from him. He continued firing, for a total of 16 times, even after the teenager fell to the ground.
The former officer was facing six counts of first-degree murder, 16 counts of aggravated battery and one count of official misconduct in LaQuan’s death.
The warning signs for a potential Van Dyke acquittal were already being written on the proverbial wall, as just one Black person was selected to serve on the jury while half of the jury was white.
In July, Judge Diane Gordon Cannon was removed for having a history of siding with police in cases of excessive force. Cook County Judge Vincent Gaughan, who refused to change the trial venue, was ultimately assigned the case.
Four other Chicago officers, who were suspended without pay for their roles in the investigation into LaQuan‘s shooting, were permitted to return to work in a controversial ruling in June.
About a week prior to jury selection, an emotional Van Dyke said he’s not a racist and “prays” daily for LaQuan‘s family.
Follow here for live updates from the trial.
47 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police
47 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police
1. Botham Shem Jean, 261 of 47
2. Antwon Rose Jr., 172 of 47
3. Robert Lawrence White, 413 of 47
4. Anthony Lamar Smith, 24Source:Getty 4 of 47
5. Ramarley Graham, 18Source:Getty 5 of 47
6. Manuel Loggins Jr., 31Source:Getty 6 of 47
7. Trayvon Martin, 17Source:Getty 7 of 47
8. Wendell Allen, 20Source:Getty 8 of 47
9. Kendrec McDade, 19Source:Getty 9 of 47
10. Larry Jackson Jr., 32Source:Getty 10 of 47
11. Jonathan Ferrell, 24Source:Getty 11 of 47
12. Jordan Baker, 26Source:Getty 12 of 47
13. Victor White lll, 22Source:Getty 13 of 47
14. Dontre Hamilton, 31Source:Getty 14 of 47
15. Eric Garner, 43Source:Getty 15 of 47
16. John Crawford lll, 22Source:Getty 16 of 47
17. Michael Brown, 18Source:Getty 17 of 47
18. Ezell Ford, 25Source:Getty 18 of 47
19. Dante Parker, 36Source:Getty 19 of 47
20. Kajieme Powell, 25Source:Getty 20 of 47
21. Laquan McDonald, 17Source:Getty 21 of 47
22. Akai Gurley, 28Source:Getty 22 of 47
23. Tamir Rice, 12Source:Getty 23 of 47
24. Rumain Brisbon, 34Source:Getty 24 of 47
25. Jerame Reid, 36Source:Getty 25 of 47
26. Charly Keunang, 43Source:Getty 26 of 47
27. Tony Robinson, 19Source:Getty 27 of 47
28. Walter Scott, 50Source:Getty 28 of 47
29. Freddie Gray, 25Source:Getty 29 of 47
30. Brendon Glenn, 29Source:Getty 30 of 47
31. Samuel DuBose, 43Source:Getty 31 of 47
32. Christian Taylor, 19Source:Getty 32 of 47
33. Jamar Clark, 24Source:Getty 33 of 47
34. Mario Woods, 26Source:Getty 34 of 47
35. Quintonio LeGrier, 19Source:Getty 35 of 47
36. Gregory Gunn, 58Source:Getty 36 of 47
37. Akiel Denkins, 24Source:Getty 37 of 47
38. Alton Sterling, 37Source:Getty 38 of 47
39. Philando Castile, 32Source:Getty 39 of 47
40. Terrence Sterling, 31Source:Getty 40 of 47
41. Terence Crutcher, 40Source:Getty 41 of 47
42. Keith Lamont Scott, 43Source:Getty 42 of 47
43. Alfred Olango, 38Source:Getty 43 of 47
44. Jordan Edwards, 15Source:Getty 44 of 47
45. Stephon Clark, 2245 of 47
46. Danny Ray Thomas, 3446 of 47
47. DeJuan Guillory, 2747 of 47
