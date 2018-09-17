Field Negro: Kavanaugh’s victim speaks out

And now the latest on trump’s boy, Brett Kavanaugh. I must admit that unless the alleged victim came forward I was not going to be convinced that he sexually assaulted her many moons ago while he was in high school. But now, as things would have it, a woman has come forward to say that she is the woman that preppy Brett held down while they were in high school and tried to get his freak on while his boys assisted. “A woman who alleged she was sexually assaulted by US President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh, has identified herself in an interview with the Washington Post. Christine Blasey Ford says Mr Kavanaugh was drunk when he pinned her to a bed and tried to remove her clothing when they were both teenagers. Mr Kavanaugh denied the allegations when they first surfaced last week.

Top Democrat Dianne Feinstein called for his nomination to be put on hold. Mrs Ford, a professor of psychology at Palo Alto University, told the Post she had decided to go public as her privacy was “being chipped away. She believed the incident happened in 1982, when she was 15 and Mr Kavanaugh was 17.

He was a student at Georgetown Preparatory School in Bethesda, Maryland, and she was studying at a nearby high school. In the words of the Washington Post, “While his friend watched, she said, Kavanaugh pinned her to a bed on her back and groped her over her clothes, grinding his body against hers and clumsily attempting to pull off her one-piece bathing suit and the clothing she wore over it.

“When she tried to scream, she said, he put his hand over her mouth.” Mrs Ford, 51, is further quoted as saying that she managed to break free.

“I thought he [Mr Kavanaugh] might inadvertently kill me,” she told the Post.” [Source] Oh, and there is something else: She actually passed a lie detector test, and she told her husband and psychiatrist about the assault over five years ago. Of course, the GOP being the party of Donald trump and Clarence Thomas has no problem with this type of behavior. It is par for the course in their world: Just a bunch of entitled assholes having some fun at the expense of some “chick.” Dianne Feinstein does not escape my outrage with this story. She had this information back in July and is now deciding to spring it on us. There should have been questions for him about this alleged assault during the confirmation hearings last week. But I have a suggestion: Let’s strap up Kavanaugh to lie detector and see where he comes out. Yeah I know, it’ means nothing in a court of law, but in the court of public opinion it could make all the difference in the world. http://field-negro.blogspot.com/2018/09/kavanaughs-victim-speaks-out.html?

