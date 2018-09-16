Lemington Gospel Chorale celebrates the end of summer (Debbie’s Lifestyles Photos Sept. 12)

From the street, most have no idea what a wonderful location awaits them on the fourth floor at 1014 Fifth Ave. It’s called Buford’s Rooftop Terrace and it was the place to be on Aug. 31 for “Another White Party.”

Pastor Deryck Tines Mitchell and the Lemington Gospel Chorale hosted a white party to celebrate the end of summer. Guests enjoyed live music, the comedy of Lauran Webb, the poetry of Leslie “Ezra” Smith, lite edibles and special guests. A rain-free evening allowed guests to enjoy the great view from the rooftop of Buford’s while talking with friends and sampling the great food. The evening concluded with a screening of a soon-to-be released DVD featuring the Lemington Gospel Chorale. Pastor Tines Mitchell has been preaching for more than 40 years. He preached his first sermon at 12 years of age. One of the highlights of the night was an impromptu fashion show and best dressed party that gave those dressed in white a chance to show off their white attire. The first prize was a program from the recent Aretha Franklin funeral services. Hazel Jackson walked away with the prize.

Spotted up on the roof: Brenda Tate, Joy Starzl, Phat Man Dee, Bishop Thelma Mitchell, Dr. James Johnson and “Leon” the florist.

