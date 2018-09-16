Sports
Home > Sports

Ex-US goalkeeper Tim Howard buys London team with consortium

3 reads
Leave a comment

Colorado Rapids goalie Tim Howard gestures during an MLS soccer match against the Portland Timbers on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, in Portland, Ore. (Kent Frasure/The Oregonian via AP)

The purchase of the majority of shares in Dagenham and Redbridge comes as the Victoria Road Football investment group prepares to launch Memphis 901 in the second-tier United Soccer League next year.

The 39-year-old Howard is playing for Colorado Rapids in Major League Soccer after spells at English clubs Manchester United and Everton.

Dagenham and Redbridge plays in a 6,000-capacity stadium in the east of London.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier:
Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars
17 photos
comments – add yours


×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Get It On Your Doorstep
Most Popular
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close