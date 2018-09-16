Ex-US goalkeeper Tim Howard buys London team with consortium

3 reads Leave a comment
The purchase of the majority of shares in Dagenham and Redbridge comes as the Victoria Road Football investment group prepares to launch Memphis 901 in the second-tier United Soccer League next year.
The 39-year-old Howard is playing for Colorado Rapids in Major League Soccer after spells at English clubs Manchester United and Everton.
Dagenham and Redbridge plays in a 6,000-capacity stadium in the east of London.
