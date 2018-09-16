E. Faye Williams: Ain’t that peculiar!

(TriceEdneyWire.com)—So much goes on these days that one hardly knows where to begin with what else could possibly be happening when a network stops everything and says, BREAKING NEWS!” These days, we almost have to assume it’s something about the White House and #45’s bungling something else. That’s just the way it is, but before we go to that, I hope you’ve been watching Brett Kavanaugh turn completely red as he’s facing another question from Senators Kamala Harris, Corey Booker, Sheldon Whitehouse, Diane Feinstein, Richard Durbin and Richard Blumenthal. They had their work cut out for them while questioning Kavanaugh who had many memory lapses. They proved to be up to the challenge.

It’s really peculiar that he thought #45 would be his saving grace to breeze through his examination. It’s been anything but that. He may still be confirmed, but I’m sure he’s had a lot of second thoughts about whether he bargained for the battering he’s faced just to get him to tell the truth.

Meanwhile, at the White House, #45 is learning the meaning of “The Resistance.” The New York Times published an anonymous op-ed article indicating that someone in the White House is “working diligently from within to frustrate parts of #45’s agenda and his worst inclinations.” Since he doesn’t know who this person is, he doesn’t know who he should fire! He’s probably searching under his bed at night, looking in his closets and listening in on telephone calls trying to figure out this one.

Meanwhile, Kaepernick just had a commercial released by Nike. I can just bet #45 got an upset stomach over that. Now #45’s friends and supporters have gone ballistic burning their Nike shoes to protest that move. I guess protesting is okay if you are one of #45’s buddies who thought it was all wrong when Colin did it. Of course, he was protesting for a good cause called justice. #45 wouldn’t know about that.

Not only is Colin getting paid for his work, he’s actually the new face of Nike’s “Just Do It” campaign. The comedians have had fun with Nike’s decision to do the right thing by Colin. Jimmy Fallon said that #45 was so upset that he told his staff to throw away all of his Nike workout gear. His staff rightly told him, “Sir, you don’t have ANY workout gear.” That seems pretty obvious as he tugs at his coat to hide his eating sins, but he wouldn’t let it go. He said, “Look, just buy it and throw it away!” Guess he didn’t realize how happy that makes Nike. I doubt that Nike cares what #45 does with his products once he pays for them. The more #45 and his friends buy, the more they can put in Colin’s paycheck! That was probably a bit too difficult for #45 to figure out!

According to Jimmy Fallon, Bob Woodward says #45 regrets criticizing White supremacists and said it was the biggest mistake he’s made. Upon looking at his son, Don Jr., he said, “Actually, second biggest mistake.” If what Omarosa says about the relationship between #45 and his son in “Unhinged,” that may not be a joke.

It’s mighty peculiar that #45 can run around at tax payer expense, pay no taxes, disrespect women (and just about everybody else), lie about everything, obey no laws and runs the country with a total lack of knowledge about what it means to be President. Thank God for people like Colin Kaepernick who is a breath of fresh air, and is finally being recognized for the great sacrifice he’s made in an effort to perfect our union while #45 destroys it.

(Dr. E. Faye Williams is president of the National Congress of Black Women, Inc. http://www.nationalcongressbw.org. 202/678-6788. She is also host of WPFW-FM 89.3’s “Wake Up and Stay Woke.”)

