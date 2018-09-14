Protesters Shut Down Dallas City Council Meeting Over Botham Jean Shooting

Today is the funeral for Botham Shem Jean, the 26-year-old who was gunned down in his own home by police officer Amber Guyger a week ago. There has been outrage about this case across the country, and yesterday, protesters let their voice be heard at a Dallas city council meeting.

Dallas News reports that dozens of protesters appeared at the city council meeting on Wednesday, chanting “No justice, no peace.” Mayor Mike Rawlings abruptly ended the meeting. See the video below:

Free for 72 hours after the shooting, Amber Guyger, 30, who has been a police officer for four years, was arrested and charged with manslaughter on September 9. After a few hours in custody, she was released on a bond of $300,000.

Guyger claims she went to the wrong apartment and shot Jean because she thought he was an intruder. However, there are reported inconsistencies in her stories.

Original reports claimed the door was locked. Days later, reports from Guyger claimed the door was unlocked. By Monday, Guyger’s affidavit was released, saying that the door was “slightly ajar,” though a resident of the building filmed a video showing it is impossible for the door to be ajar.

Most importantly, Guyger was free for 72 hours after the shooting. One of the attorneys for the Jean family said at a press conference on Monday, “This is what we were afraid of — when a police officer is allowed to stay on the streets for 72 hours and have access to an attorney. …. It’s my understanding that this affidavit was drafted by the Texas Rangers so that was another concern. Why did the Dallas Police Department give it to the Texas Rangers after they already said they had enough information to charge this officer with manslaughter? So in essence, what they did is they gave this investigation to the Texas Rangers and they gave this officer an additional day or two to craft up a story that our client is not here to defend.”

Jean’s funeral is today. Our condolences go out to his friends and family. See the photo below, courtesy of Shomari Stone from NBC DC.

BREAKING: Amber Guyger's arrest warrant details what she claims happened inside #BothamJean’s apt. AFFIDAVIT: Amber Guyger believed her apt. was being robbed, drew her gun, "gave verbal commands that were ignored" by Jean.

She then fired her gun twice.https://t.co/OrJJFXWQtb pic.twitter.com/njdElAqXsd — Shomari Stone (@shomaristone) September 10, 2018

