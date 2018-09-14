Penn Hills cancels games vs. Connellsville over alleged slurs

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A suburban Pittsburgh school district is canceling all sports games against another district over accusations that the opposing team’s fans and players used racial slurs during a varsity high school soccer match.

Penn Hills superintendent Nancy Hines tells the Tribune-Review the district’s players won’t travel to Connellsville Area School District or host the school, about 40 miles south, until the Sept. 6 incident is investigated and resolved by an interscholastic athletic league.

Connellsville Superintendent Joseph Bradley says his district is taking the allegations seriously and won’t condone unsportsmanlike conduct.

Officials didn’t give details about the alleged slurs. One Penn Hills parent and a player told the Tribune-Review they happened on the field and in the stands.

The Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic League’s director says the board will review the issue at a Sept. 17 meeting.