Anchor who called Trump a white supremacist leaving ESPN

BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) — Outspoken ESPN personality Jemele Hill has announced she is leaving the company.

Hill attracted attention last year and was briefly suspended for opinionated messages on social media, including a reference to President Donald Trump as a “white supremacist.”

Hill tweeted Friday that it was her last day at ESPN. She left her role as an anchor for the network’s signature “SportsCenter” program in January and went to work primarily for The Undefeated, a company website that concentrates on issues of sports, race and culture.

