Viola Davis has regrets about role in ‘The Help’

In this Sept. 8, 2018, file photo, Viola Davis attends the premiere for “Widows” on Day 3 of the Toronto International Film Festival at Roy Thomson Hall in Toronto. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

The 53-year-old told The New York Times “it wasn’t the voices of the maids that were heard.” Davis says if you make a movie about what it felt like to work for white people and bring up children in 1963, then she wants to hear how you really feel about it. Davis says she never heard that in the film.

Davis stars in the crime drama “Widows,” which is in theaters Nov. 16.

