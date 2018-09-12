Judge Mariani will not recuse himself from Antwon Rose II case

The New Pittsburgh Courier has learned, late Tuesday, Sept. 11, that Allegheny County Common Pleas Judge Anthony Mariani was asked to step aside from the homicide trial involving East Pittsburgh police Officer Michael Rosfeld by his defense attorney­—but Mariani denied the request.

Defense attorney Patrick Thomassey, according to an AP report, cited comments made by Mariani on a PCNC-TV talk show two days after the June 19 deadly shooting of Rose showed that Mariani may not be fair and impartial in this case. Mariani said during the show about Officer Rosfeld’s state of mind: “I’m not sure this was justified.”

But Mariani fought back, saying he believes he can be fair, and wants this case to proceed without delay, setting a trial date of Feb. 26, 2019.

Antwon Rose II was shot three times by Officer Rosfeld as Rose fled from the officer during a traffic stop in East Pittsburgh. He was 17 years old.

