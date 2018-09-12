Free Emergency Response Training Available for DeKalb Residents

DeKalb County Emergency Management Agency (DEMA) will host two free Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) training workshops with the first nine-week program beginning September 18, 2018. The training will be held on Tuesday evenings from 7-9:30 p.m. at DeKalb Fire Rescue Headquarters in Tucker, Ga. A second nine-week CERT workshop will begin September 20, 2018, and will convene on Thursday evenings from 7-9:30 p.m. at DeKalb Fire Rescue Headquarters.

Participants can learn what to do before, during and after a disaster occurs covering topics including:

* Disaster preparedness

* Basic fire suppression

* Medical operations

* Light search and rescue operations

* Disaster psychology

* Team organization and terrorism

* Autism awareness

The workshops are free for DeKalb County citizens and all participants must pass a background check. To register, visit http://www.dekalbcountyga.gov/dema and click the Community Emergency Response Team menu option.

