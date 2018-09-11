NOT REAL NEWS: Bruno Mars not playing Prince in new movie

The Daily Mirror, a British tabloid, published a story over the weekend saying that Mars was “being lined up to play Prince” in a biopic to air on Netflix. The story was picked up by several online sites and was circulating widely.
But Mars’ representative says the story is not true and Netflix says there’s no film in development.
Prince died at age 57 in 2016.
Mars performed a show-stopping, memorable tribute to Prince at the 2017 Grammy Awards when he sang “Let’s Go Crazy.”
