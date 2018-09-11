McAuley Ministries announces $1.6 million in grants to nonprofit organizations enriching Hill District, Uptown, West Oakland

The New Pittsburgh Courier has learned that McAuley Ministries, Pittsburgh Mercy’s grant-making foundation, announced on Aug. 27 an amount of $1,677,392 in grants to 16 Pittsburgh nonprofit organizations to expand outreach initiatives that support vulnerable populations. The grants will advance capacity-building, community and economic development, out-of-school education and enrichment, health and wellness, and workforce development initiatives in the Hill District, Uptown, and West Oakland communities, as well as ministries that continue to serve in the tradition of the Sisters of Mercy in Pittsburgh.

In 2018, McAuley Ministries celebrates 10 years of grant making, working collaboratively, and investing in healthy, safe, and vibrant communities. Since 2008, the West Oakland-based grant-making foundation has awarded 655 grants totaling more than $28 million to nonprofit organizations. The grant-making foundation awards approximately $3 million in grants annually, making it one of the region’s largest foundations.

Grouped by award category, the recipients of the major and outreach grants are:

CAPACITY BUILDING

Carlow University

$50,000 to strengthen student and faculty identification with the Sisters of Mercy through pilgrimages to Mercy International Centre in Dublin, Ireland.

Daisy Wilson Artist Community

$25,000 to build the operational infrastructure for the August Wilson House.

Hill House Association

$10,000 for strategic communications planning and implementation.

Holy Family Institute

$1,000 to support immigrant children.

NeighborWorks® Western Pennsylvania

$20,000 to research and develop a replicable and scalable model for employer-assisted housing in partnership with major employers in Uptown and the Hill District.

Schenley Heights Community Development

$8,500 to support security access, camera, and an alarm system.

Uptown Partners of Pittsburgh

$225,000 payable over three years, for general operating support.

COMMUNITY & ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT

Grounded Strategies

$50,000 for ReClaim Central 2.0 in support of community ambassadors reclaiming vacant properties in the community.

Hill House Association

$9,944 to support the Live from the Hill: Summer Jazz Series.

EDUCATION

Center that C.A.R.E.S.

$400,000, payable over four years, for operational support of out-of-school time experiences for children and youth, pre-K through 12th grade.

The Citizen Science Lab

$50,000 to recruit, train, and compete in the National SeaPerch Challenge, a program in which teams of students build underwater robots.

Hill Dance Academy Theatre

$50,000 to recruit and provide tuition and dance costumes for 25 Hill District youth.

Oakland Planning and Development Corporation

$300,000, payable over four years, for operational support of School2Career, an out-of-school time program providing high school students with mentoring, job development, and career exploration.

Schenley Heights Community Development

$300,000, payable over four years, for operational support of out-of-school time program, serving pre-K through 8th grade and focused on academics, computer literacy, and cultural awareness.

Trying Together

$45,128 for stakeholder engagement and planning to develop strategies for improving reading proficiency.

HEALTH & WELLNESS

412 Food Rescue

$35,000 to support food recovery operations.

Pittsburgh Mercy

$50,000 to support a registered nurse care manager at Pittsburgh Mercy Family Health Center. The registered nurse care manager will coordinate care for individuals with mental health disorders, substance use disorders, and co-occurring chronic medical conditions.

WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT

Energy Innovation Center Institute

$47,820 to provide training for 12 residents of the Hill District through a partnership with UPMC. This paid training program prepares participants for the environmental services technician position with a starting salary of $13 per hour with full benefits.

Named in honor of Catherine McAuley, founder of the Sisters of Mercy, McAuley Ministries is the grant-making foundation of Pittsburgh Mercy. Established in 2008 and celebrating 10 years of grant making in 2018, McAuley Ministries serves as a catalyst for change, committing resources and working collaboratively to promote healthy, safe, and vibrant communities. Grant-making priorities include health and wellness; community and economic development; education; and capacity-building initiatives for nonprofit organizations which focus on the Hill District, Uptown, and West Oakland, communities historically served by the Sisters of Mercy. McAuley Ministries also provides support to organizations that are sponsored by and/or affiliated with the Sisters. McAuley Ministries is one the largest philanthropic foundations in Southwestern Pennsylvania. Since 2008, it has awarded 655 grants and community support totaling more than $28 million. It awards approximately $3 million in grants annually. Lists of grants awarded by year are available at www.mcauleyministries.org.

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: