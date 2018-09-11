Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport Gets New GM

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced today that John Selden has been appointed General Manager of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. Selden is currently the Deputy General Manager of John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, New York, which ranks 6th in the nation for number of annual passengers and generates over $1.1 billion in annual revenues.

“Hartsfield-Jackson is without question one of our city and state’s most valuable assets, with an annual economic impact of nearly $35 billion for metro Atlanta. It has allowed our city to become a gateway to the world and it serves as a critical cargo hub for North America. I am excited that we have identified someone with the qualifications and passion of John Selden to lead our airport into the future,” commented Mayor Bottoms.

Selden is a former Navy pilot who, among other assignments served at the Pentagon and in Puerto Rico. After leaving active service, he flew commercially until taking his first airport management role at Republic Airport in New York, the third busiest airport in the state. He joined John F. Kennedy International Airport in 2008 and has served as Deputy General Manager since 2014, overseeing areas including customer service, rail access, security, maintenance, finance, commercial development and physical infrastructure investment.

Selden was one of five finalists selected by a search committee led by UPS Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board David Abney and Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President of The Home Depot Carol Tomé.

Selden’s appointment is effective on October 1st and will require Atlanta City Council confirmation.

