Urban League names Regina Scott VP of Programs and Services

The Urban League of Greater Pittsburgh, which annually connects over 20,000 individuals to human services throughout southwestern Pennsylvania, announced Aug. 31 that Regina L. Scott has joined the organization as the Vice President of Programs and Services. Scott is a former district administrator for the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services, where she began working in 2002. In the role of Income Maintenance Administrator 2 since 2009, Scott directed operations for five Allegheny County Assistance Offices, managing up to 145 staff, directing human resources and facilities, overseeing operations, and improving processes to better serve applicants.

“We are thrilled to announce Regina Scott as our new Vice President of Programs and Services during this pivotal Centennial year, in which sharpened strategies and focused objectives are the hallmarks of an emerging new Century of service,” said Esther Bush, Urban League President and CEO. “Regina’s skills in quality improvement, team development, and goal and objective setting and achievement are ideal ingredients in the work of ushering in this new era. I was impressed with Regina’s understanding of economically challenged persons and her commitment to their growth and development, beyond vital government subsidies. “

Regina Scott said, “As someone born and raised in the Greater Pittsburgh area, I have long admired the commitment and impact of the Urban League of Greater Pittsburgh in the areas of human and civil rights within our region and nationally. I look forward to helping enable economic self-reliance for a broad cross section of community members as we join in creating a sustainable future for our region.”

Scott has been active as a volunteer with the Young Men’s and Women’s African Heritage Association, First Tee of Pittsburgh at the Diamond Run Golf Course in Sewickley, and with after school and teen leaders’ programs at the Hill House, the Centre Avenue YMCA, the Thelma Lovette YMCA and the Baierl Family YMCA. In 2015, Ms. Scott was named one of Pittsburgh Magazines 40 under 40, and was one of the 2016 New Pittsburgh Courier Fab 40 awardees. Scott has also worked for WQED MultiMedia as well as KPMG, LLP, Pittsburgh. She holds a BS in Business Administration, Accounting from Duquesne University.

Like us at https://www.facebook.com/pages/New-Pittsburgh-Courier/143866755628836?ref=hl

Follow @NewPghCourier on Twitter https://twitter.com/NewPghCourier

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: